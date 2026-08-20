Fans All Agree Joanna Gaines' Daughters Have The Best Hair On 'English Countryside' Trip

We've all been jealous of the Gaines family interior design genes for ages, but we're officially redirecting our attention to the hair their family has been blessed with. In August 2026, Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share a video of her and her daughters enjoying a family vacation. Yet, it was something rather unexpected that caught Instagram-users' attention: the Gaines gals' very enviable hair.

"Finally got to the English countryside with my girls," Joanna wrote alongside a compilation of clips of her exploring the beautiful area with 19-year-old Ella Gaines and 16-year-old Emmie Gaines. She noted, "It was all such a dream." Joanna and Chip Gaines have admitted that they think putting their kids on TV was a dumb idea, and this seems to extend to social media. Consequently, we don't see much of the Gaines' five kids on Instagram — this post included. Instead, Joanna kept her girls out of the public eye by mostly only showing the backs of their heads. The result? While Ella and Emmie remained reasonably anonymous, their hair got quite a bit of love from fans in the comments section.