Fans All Agree Joanna Gaines' Daughters Have The Best Hair On 'English Countryside' Trip
We've all been jealous of the Gaines family interior design genes for ages, but we're officially redirecting our attention to the hair their family has been blessed with. In August 2026, Joanna Gaines took to Instagram to share a video of her and her daughters enjoying a family vacation. Yet, it was something rather unexpected that caught Instagram-users' attention: the Gaines gals' very enviable hair.
"Finally got to the English countryside with my girls," Joanna wrote alongside a compilation of clips of her exploring the beautiful area with 19-year-old Ella Gaines and 16-year-old Emmie Gaines. She noted, "It was all such a dream." Joanna and Chip Gaines have admitted that they think putting their kids on TV was a dumb idea, and this seems to extend to social media. Consequently, we don't see much of the Gaines' five kids on Instagram — this post included. Instead, Joanna kept her girls out of the public eye by mostly only showing the backs of their heads. The result? While Ella and Emmie remained reasonably anonymous, their hair got quite a bit of love from fans in the comments section.
WIth parents like Chip and Joanna, the Gaines kids were destined for lucky locks
The first clip featured in Joanna Gaines' video montage showed the three Gaines gals walking together in a row. Emmie Gaines' thick hair looked very similar to her mom's famously voluminous brunette locks, while Ella Gaines' long waves put a redheaded twist on those good hair genes. Folks in the comments section definitely took notice. "Gaines girl hair genes run strong," one Instagram user wrote. "The hair is hairing !!" added another. Someone asked, "Is this a hair commercial?!" And, one commenter simply demanded an answer to the question we're all asking, writing, "BUT [WHAT'S] YOUR HAIR RECIPE."
Joanna has been open about her beauty essentials in the past. Unfortunately, it's safe to guess that the genetic lottery the Ella and Emmie won isn't something the right product or hair tool can perfectly replicate. After all, while Joanna is known for her voluminous mane at this point, Chip Gaines has a pretty enviable head of hair, too. Naturally flawless hair and a trip to the English countryside? It really pays to be the child of HGTV royalty.