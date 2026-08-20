Royal Expert: Harry & Meghan Subtly Admit Defeat With UK Return
Just a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, headed across the pond for a royal reunion, they're officially returning to the U.K. for a more permanent stay. This decision sparks a few questions — most importantly: is Megxit officially over amid this long-awaited royal family truce? According to a royal expert, that may be the case, since, "as it turns out, Harry and Meghan need the monarchy more than the monarchy needed them."
In an interview with The List, editor-in-chief of Royal News Network Brittany Provance explained why Harry and Meghan might be heading back to the U.K., calling it, "a bit of a shock, though not really." According to Provance, Harry and Meghan's big move has likely been in the works for a while. "As their Hollywood endeavors have slowed down and the deals stopped rolling in, [they've] clearly been thinking of what their next move could be for probably at least a year," she explained. "Moving back to the U.K. now allows them to accomplish a couple of things. Harry can reconnect with his family and friends in the U.K. and essentially become an unofficial working royal again... and the couple can strengthen their children's connections to the Crown before King William's reign, when their titles and positions may be on the chopping block."
So, will Harry and Meghan's move accomplish said potential goals? That depends on how folks respond to their return, which may be a tough sell.
Many variables will determine the success of the Sussexes' big move
In Brittany Provance's opinion, "[M]uch of this move does depend on the state of [Prince Harry's] relationship [with William, Prince of Wales]..." Unfortunately for them, William is reportedly fuming over Harry and Meghan Markle's royal return. And, the same goes for many royal watchers in the U.K. "[T]he reception in Britain will likely be icy at best, especially from the royals who will look at [Meghan] with a fair amount of trepidation," Provance said. "There is so much up in the air... that I find it impossible to say whether they will make the move permanent or not."
Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to keep their Montecito, California home, as well as their vacation home in Portugal. Yet, a lot is riding on their move across the pond, since 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet will attend school in the U.K. starting next month. In Provance's mind, this move will allow Harry and Meghan to rebrand. "[It's] a chance to roll the dice ... and return to a place where those Duke and Duchess titles hold some actual meaning. I think they've found that time away from the Crown diminished their star power... The question is: will they be accepted back into the fold, and will this help them as they try to relaunch? Only time will tell how this move plays out, for better or worse." And that's something we can surely all agree on, Harry and Meghan included.