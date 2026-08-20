Royal Expert: Harry & Meghan Subtly Admit Defeat With UK Return

Just a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, headed across the pond for a royal reunion, they're officially returning to the U.K. for a more permanent stay. This decision sparks a few questions — most importantly: is Megxit officially over amid this long-awaited royal family truce? According to a royal expert, that may be the case, since, "as it turns out, Harry and Meghan need the monarchy more than the monarchy needed them."

In an interview with The List, editor-in-chief of Royal News Network Brittany Provance explained why Harry and Meghan might be heading back to the U.K., calling it, "a bit of a shock, though not really." According to Provance, Harry and Meghan's big move has likely been in the works for a while. "As their Hollywood endeavors have slowed down and the deals stopped rolling in, [they've] clearly been thinking of what their next move could be for probably at least a year," she explained. "Moving back to the U.K. now allows them to accomplish a couple of things. Harry can reconnect with his family and friends in the U.K. and essentially become an unofficial working royal again... and the couple can strengthen their children's connections to the Crown before King William's reign, when their titles and positions may be on the chopping block."

So, will Harry and Meghan's move accomplish said potential goals? That depends on how folks respond to their return, which may be a tough sell.