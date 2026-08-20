Megxit Over? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving Back To UK Amid Royal Family Truce
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Consider our gobs smacked! People reports that, in a stunning move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the U.K. and re-establishing their roots in his home country. It's been six long years since Harry and Meghan's "Megxit," as the press quickly dubbed it, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spectacularly relinquished their royal duties and relocated to California in search of a more private life. Now, as then, Meghan and Harry's decision seems to have been made rather quickly, and they're acting on it just as rapidly: The Sussexes will reportedly be crossing the pond in late August 2026 so that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can be enrolled in school in time for them to start in September.
King Charles III's relationship with Meghan and Harry has reportedly been improving ever since their U.K. visit in July, which may well have factored into the royal defectors' shocking decision. However, the Sussexes didn't mention the move during their meeting. According to insider sources who spoke to The New York Times, the king only just learned the news on August 16, three days before it went public. As of this writing, the palace hasn't commented as of yet, but People's sources claim Charles is pleased by the prospect of seeing his younger son's family more often.
However, Montecito residents needn't bother looking for a "For Sale" sign outside the Sussexes' estate as the couple plans to keep their California mansion. Meghan and Harry love their "low-key" getaways to Portugal, so they'll be holding on to their vacation home there as well. But for now, their family will be settling in a non-royal property in Britain and starting yet another new chapter in their lives.
What will this move mean for William and Harry's strained relationship?
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their U.K. return — what shall we call it? "Harrying Home?" "Megging Amends?" — the questions are only just beginning. Have the royal couple totally ditched their lucrative Netflix partnership, or will it continue from afar? Meghan will continue to spearhead her As ever lifestyle brand, but will followers be disappointed not to see her as a berry-gathering California homemaker anymore? How often will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet get to see their royal grandparents? Will the Sussexes join King Charles III and company for Christmas at his Sandringham estate?
Then there's the biggest one of all: What will this move mean for Prince Harry and Prince William's frosty relationship, which has reportedly seen "no movement" toward amends? Once bonded by their shared experiences and their grief over the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, the brothers have maintained their distance ever since Harry left the royal fold. In the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare," he vented about being made to feel less important than his heir-apparent older brother, and William himself was reportedly highly unimpressed by this revelation. This new bit of news may only serve to make things worse.
Gossip columnist Rob Shuter claims, in his Naughty But Nice Substack, that the Prince and Princess of Wales were completely taken aback by the announcement and fear a shakeup within the royal family. If anyone was worried that the remainder of 2026 might be a trifle dull, it's time to buckle those seatbelts. All eyes will be not only on Meghan and Harry, but also on the family members who no longer have an ocean separating them from them.