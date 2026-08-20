Megxit Over? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving Back To UK Amid Royal Family Truce

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Consider our gobs smacked! People reports that, in a stunning move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the U.K. and re-establishing their roots in his home country. It's been six long years since Harry and Meghan's "Megxit," as the press quickly dubbed it, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spectacularly relinquished their royal duties and relocated to California in search of a more private life. Now, as then, Meghan and Harry's decision seems to have been made rather quickly, and they're acting on it just as rapidly: The Sussexes will reportedly be crossing the pond in late August 2026 so that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, can be enrolled in school in time for them to start in September.

King Charles III's relationship with Meghan and Harry has reportedly been improving ever since their U.K. visit in July, which may well have factored into the royal defectors' shocking decision. However, the Sussexes didn't mention the move during their meeting. According to insider sources who spoke to The New York Times, the king only just learned the news on August 16, three days before it went public. As of this writing, the palace hasn't commented as of yet, but People's sources claim Charles is pleased by the prospect of seeing his younger son's family more often.

However, Montecito residents needn't bother looking for a "For Sale" sign outside the Sussexes' estate as the couple plans to keep their California mansion. Meghan and Harry love their "low-key" getaways to Portugal, so they'll be holding on to their vacation home there as well. But for now, their family will be settling in a non-royal property in Britain and starting yet another new chapter in their lives.