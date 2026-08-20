Prince William Is Reportedly 'Fuming' Over Harry & Meghan's Royal Return
Is it finally the end of the era of enmity for the royal family? With news that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are moving back to the U.K. amid the royal family truce, Megxit could officially be over. Yet, it's hard to imagine how this might be affecting William, Prince of Wales, who was reportedly vehemently against the idea of his brother and sister-in-law being invited back into the fold. From the sound of it, he's not going to be greeting his brother with open arms.
Rumors have been swirling that William's relationship with King Charles III is in a fragile state over Harry. The father-son duo was reportedly butting heads over Harry's visit to the U.K. last month. Still, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales likely didn't expect Harry's trip across the pond to turn into something more permanent. An insider claimed to Woman's Day, "They're absolutely fuming to be blindsided like this but, like the King, there's nothing they can do about it."
Harry and Meghan have been estranged from their fellow royals since their move to California and away from royal duties in 2020. While they reportedly plan to keep their Montecito home as well as their vacation home in Portugal, the Sussexes will now also have a private home in Britain. It seems that they may even plan to make this their primary residence, as 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet will be attending school there next month.
Prince William is apparently skeptical about the motivation behind Harry's move
At this time, there is no indication that this move means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to return to royal life in any capacity. Yet, the source told Woman's Day that William, Prince of Wales is skeptical about their intentions. "William suspects Harry and Meghan actually do think they're going to be accepted back onto the Royal roster," the source explained, noting, "It may not happen overnight, but William's convinced this is their long game — and he's stunned that Harry thinks there would be even remotely a chance." Another insider for the outlet reported that the future king's staff is working behind-the-scenes to figure out the best course of action: "William's team are in intense meetings on how to [minimize] any risk to him and the family. He'll be seeking advice from everyone from lawyers to diplomatic-crisis experts."
According to People, King Charles III is happy to be able to spend more time with Harry, Meghan, and their children. This is no surprise, since he was reportedly thrilled to see Archie and Lilibet during their recent trip. It's clear, though, that it will be much more difficult for Harry to get back in William's good graces.