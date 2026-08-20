Prince William Is Reportedly 'Fuming' Over Harry & Meghan's Royal Return

Is it finally the end of the era of enmity for the royal family? With news that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are moving back to the U.K. amid the royal family truce, Megxit could officially be over. Yet, it's hard to imagine how this might be affecting William, Prince of Wales, who was reportedly vehemently against the idea of his brother and sister-in-law being invited back into the fold. From the sound of it, he's not going to be greeting his brother with open arms.

Rumors have been swirling that William's relationship with King Charles III is in a fragile state over Harry. The father-son duo was reportedly butting heads over Harry's visit to the U.K. last month. Still, William and Catherine, Princess of Wales likely didn't expect Harry's trip across the pond to turn into something more permanent. An insider claimed to Woman's Day, "They're absolutely fuming to be blindsided like this but, like the King, there's nothing they can do about it."

Harry and Meghan have been estranged from their fellow royals since their move to California and away from royal duties in 2020. While they reportedly plan to keep their Montecito home as well as their vacation home in Portugal, the Sussexes will now also have a private home in Britain. It seems that they may even plan to make this their primary residence, as 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet will be attending school there next month.