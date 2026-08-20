Taylor Sheridan Pulls The Plug On Yellowstone Spinoff Fans Were Waiting For: 'I Could Never Do That'

Is another "Yellowstone" spinoff coming? It sounds like those rumors aren't exactly true. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan totally changed his life with the success of the hit series. Even so, he won't make any creative sacrifices — even if that's what it takes to create another spinoff.

Rumored "Yellowstone" spinoff "6666" was meant to be based on the real 6666 Ranch. Yet, on the August 17, 2026, episode of the "Rodeo Time" podcast, Sheridan revealed that this particular series isn't meant to be. "I would never fictionalize that ranch," he said.

The series was originally meant to revolve around "Yellowstone" character Jimmy Hurdstram. "I've actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the 6666 pulled out and strung together, and it makes its own perfect little movie, where you watch him go there as this misfit and leave a man and a respected cowboy," Sheridan said. Unfortunately, for Sheridan, making something that was so close to real life wasn't something he felt comfortable with, especially if some fans could identify who his characters were based on. " ... now I'm making up lives. Now I have to invent a drama," he explained. "I'm trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work and they raise their families there, and I could never do that to them."