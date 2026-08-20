Taylor Sheridan Pulls The Plug On Yellowstone Spinoff Fans Were Waiting For: 'I Could Never Do That'
Is another "Yellowstone" spinoff coming? It sounds like those rumors aren't exactly true. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan totally changed his life with the success of the hit series. Even so, he won't make any creative sacrifices — even if that's what it takes to create another spinoff.
Rumored "Yellowstone" spinoff "6666" was meant to be based on the real 6666 Ranch. Yet, on the August 17, 2026, episode of the "Rodeo Time" podcast, Sheridan revealed that this particular series isn't meant to be. "I would never fictionalize that ranch," he said.
The series was originally meant to revolve around "Yellowstone" character Jimmy Hurdstram. "I've actually got on my computer all the scenes of Jimmy at the 6666 pulled out and strung together, and it makes its own perfect little movie, where you watch him go there as this misfit and leave a man and a respected cowboy," Sheridan said. Unfortunately, for Sheridan, making something that was so close to real life wasn't something he felt comfortable with, especially if some fans could identify who his characters were based on. " ... now I'm making up lives. Now I have to invent a drama," he explained. "I'm trivializing and fictionalizing something where real people work and they raise their families there, and I could never do that to them."
Taylor Sheridan 'won't compromise'
However, Taylor Sheridan is far from opposed to "Yellowstone" spinoffs in general. Of course, "Yellowstone" fans are disappointed to hear that "6666" won't come to be. Luckily, they've still got "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch," as well as "1883," "1923," and "Marshals." It was announced in June 2026 that "Dutton Ranch" will be returning for a second season.
Evidently, Sheridan knew how to create a world that keeps everyone coming back. But, he won't sacrifice his beliefs for views. In 2023, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising," noting, "When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don't want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I'll find someone who does — or I won't, and then I'll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won't compromise. There is no compromising." It's clear that he's staying true to this no matter what.