Yellowstone Spinoff Dutton Ranch Has Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes-Drama

TV is a group project, and sometimes because of friction it leads to drama. Even worse, sometimes it leads to departures or firings. In the case of "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch," it appears that issues between the cast and showrunner Chad Feehan ultimately led to him departing the project. According to a source who spoke to Puck News, Feehan specifically was not getting along with leading stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), both of whom are also executive-producers, among others.

The insider added that they were critical of Feehan's management style rather than the scripts that he wrote for the follow-up series. "Chad won't be returning should the show be picked up for a second season," a source confirmed to Page Six about the matter. The "Dutton Ranch" spinoff project was announced after "Yellowstone" concluded its final season in December 2024. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and his producing partner David Glasser were also not vibing with Feehan's work in addition to Hauser and Reilly.