Yellowstone Spinoff Dutton Ranch Has Tons Of Behind-The-Scenes-Drama
TV is a group project, and sometimes because of friction it leads to drama. Even worse, sometimes it leads to departures or firings. In the case of "Yellowstone" spinoff "Dutton Ranch," it appears that issues between the cast and showrunner Chad Feehan ultimately led to him departing the project. According to a source who spoke to Puck News, Feehan specifically was not getting along with leading stars Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) and Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), both of whom are also executive-producers, among others.
The insider added that they were critical of Feehan's management style rather than the scripts that he wrote for the follow-up series. "Chad won't be returning should the show be picked up for a second season," a source confirmed to Page Six about the matter. The "Dutton Ranch" spinoff project was announced after "Yellowstone" concluded its final season in December 2024. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and his producing partner David Glasser were also not vibing with Feehan's work in addition to Hauser and Reilly.
Yellowstone has always been a magnet for drama
Unfortunately, drama is par for the course with "Yellowstone" as the cast is already haunted by several major scandals. From Kevin Costner's rumored fallout with Taylor Sheridan to production delays and even legal drama between Sheridan and star Cole Hauser, the future of the hit franchise may have seemed in doubt at one point. And yet, Paramount is forging forward having greenlit several related shows including "1883," "1923," "6666," "1944," the standalone show "The Madison," and of course "Dutton Ranch." Yet another spinoff, entitled "Marshals," debuted on CBS in March 2026.
"Dutton Ranch" is slated to premiere on May 15, 2026 and will feature Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. Additional high profile performers expected to appear in the new show include Oscar nominees Annette Bening and Ed Harris. Though the drama continues behind the scenes, it hasn't slowed Sheridan down at all. The "Yellowstone" creator secured a major deal with NBCUniversal that will begin after his agreement with Paramount ends in 2028.