Taylor Swift Nailed The '70s Look In A 2026 Street Style Moment & It Was So Nostalgic
Taylor Swift isn't just a trendsetter when she works a red carpet. You'll find that her off-duty outfits are their own kind of event, watched and decoded by Swifties and fashion experts alike. They also correspond with the visual backdrop of her eras, whether it's the '50s sweetheart, '80s synth-pop, or anything in between, all highlighting where she's creatively at in that moment. Vintage decades, in particular, are a well the Grammy winner keeps drawing from, and one such off-the-clock look from June 15, 2026 is worth revisiting precisely for its retro polish, as well as how neatly it worked with its chosen surroundings.
In fact, if we were to rank the best outfits Taylor Swift has worn in every era of her career, this visit to Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, where she was spotted wearing a sun-warmed ensemble pulled straight from the '70s, would definitely land somewhere near the top. It was all about earth tones and nostalgic shapes. The pop star donned a knit polo from Guest in Residence, the cashmere label her model pal Gigi Hadid launched in 2022. It was paired with pale jeans that sat high on the waist — in typical Swift fashion.
On her feet, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker wore Gucci Horsebit platforms, while a classic Chloé bag rounded out the dreamy, caramel-coded color palette. Even her jewelry paid tribute to history; the opals she wore on her wrist and finger came from a pricey jewelry suite that once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor. Look at it as a whole and the picture reads like a perfect album cover from the mid-'70s. But this is Swift we're talking about, and with the singer, there's always a deeper layer — this time, it was the venue.
Her '70s-inspired outfit walked into an actual piece of 1970s history
Electric Lady Studios, a regular recording destination for Taylor Swift, is one of the most storied pieces of 1970s musical real estate still operating in New York. It dates back to 1968, when Jimi Hendrix purchased a shuttered Greenwich Village nightclub. After two years, in August 1970, he opened its doors again as a studio. Hendrix died just a few weeks later, on September 18, but the building became an iconic cornerstone of the decade's rock and soul regardless. Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin all recorded music within its walls, among many others. 1975 alone was absurdly iconic because David Bowie and John Lennon jammed their way to the chart-topping "Fame" inside that very building.
That year — if not the whole decade — is incidentally important to Swift too. The closer on her 2024 album "The Tortured Poets Department" is a song named "Clara Bow," which name-checks both Stevie Nicks and her 1975 peak. The singer-songwriter has long idolized Nicks, and when she first performed "Clara Bow" live onstage, in Dublin on June 30, 2024, it doubled as a tribute to her. The 1970s is a decade Swift keeps coming back to too; she considers legends like Carole King and Joni Mitchell songwriting touchstones, and counts Carly Simon among her role models. And let's not forget she's named after James Taylor.
As for Electric Lady, the pop star worked on "Lover," "Midnights," and "The Tortured Poets Department" there, so she knows precisely whose ghosts prowl the hallowed hallways. Put a platform under a wide leg and you've perfectly rebuilt the signature silhouette of the '70s. Her outfit was likely a deliberate wink, given Swift loves to leave Easter Eggs for her fans.