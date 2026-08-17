The Best Outfits Taylor Swift Has Worn In Every Era Of Her Career
Few artists have had the extraordinary impact on music and pop culture quite like Taylor Swift, the singer steadily dominating the industry for two decades. Swift started her illustrious career back in 2005 when she signed with Big Machine Records, the rising star releasing her debut country album just a year later. The eponymous record introduced the world to Swift's phenomenal songwriting skills and creative vision, setting the stage for her future success.
Throughout the years, Swift has proven herself to be quite the chameleon with both her sound and style, the songstress reinventing her aesthetic for every album and era. From fairytale ballgowns in "Fearless" to dreamy pastels in "Lover," and her iconic high-fashion phase for "1989," the 14-time Grammy-winner loves to keep her fans on their toes with her eye-catching ensembles.
Her latest creative venture, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October 2025 and ushered in a new era for the singer, one full of sexy and sophisticated outfits that further showcased her dazzling style transformation.
Taylor Swift was a country cutie at the 2006 ACM Awards
When she first kicked off her career, Taylor Swift was a breakthrough country superstar who frequently rocked long curly tresses, flowy dresses, and cowboy boots. "I get so excited about these things because I love to dress up. But I wear cowboy boots so that when I walk down the stairs I won't fall," she told Entertainment Weekly. Swift wore a playful paisley number to the 2006 ACM Awards, her wholesome image on full display.
She rocked a golden ball gown at the 2007 CMA Awards
Still riding high off the massive success of her debut eponymous album, a then-16-year-old Taylor Swift rocked a dramatic gold ballgown for the 2007 Country Music Awards. She wore her curls in an elegant pinned-back updo and won her first CMA for her debut single "Tim McGraw." The country crooner took home the Horizon Award at the ceremony, which ultimately became the Best New Artist Award.
She made a splash in purple at the 2008 Grammys
Taylor Swift ushered in a new era at the 2008 Grammy Awards, her first time attending the prestigious event, where she wore a strapless satin purple gown with a beaded skirt. She was nominated for Best New Artist but ultimately lost to fellow newcomer Amy Winehouse. The dreamy dress captured the romantic, fairytale essence of her chart-topping second album "Fearless," which was released in November of that year.
She looked glamorous at the infamous 2009 VMAs
Taylor Swift's infamous feud with Kanye West was ignited at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore a stunning one-shoulder KaufmanFranco sequined gown. West shockingly stormed the stage and interrupted Swift's acceptance speech after she won "Best Female Video" over Beyoncé's "Single Ladies." "It was so echo-y in there. At the time, I didn't know they were booing him doing that. I thought they were booing me," she revealed in her "Miss Americana" documentary (via People).
Taylor Swift was a real-life princess at the 2009 CMAs
Taylor Swift looked fit for a fairytale when she attended the 2009 CMAs in a glittering gold gown with a chiffon skirt and sparkling bodice, the singer embodying her whimsical "Fearless" era. She took home the award for Entertainer of the Year, becoming the youngest recipient at just 19. "I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything I have ever wanted has just happened to me," she said in her speech via People.
She was a vintage Hollywood goddess at the 2010 Met Gala
The chart-topper looked like a classic Hollywood goddess while attending the Met Gala in 2010, wearing a romantic Ralph Lauren Collection gown, her signature red lipstick, and a faux bob during her popular "Speak Now" era. Swift wrote the album entirely by herself, and her transition into adulthood inspired the records. The sophisticated and mature ensembles she began to wear reflected the shift in her sound.
She rocked an underrated look at the Symphony Ball
Taylor Swift continued to embody the whimsical spirit of her "Speak Now" album while at the 2011 Nashville Symphony Ball, donning a strapless fairytale-inspired gown in sparkling silver. The Reem Acra number featured a tulle skirt and sweetheart neckline, which she complemented with an effortless updo and face-framing bangs. Swift was the recipient of the Harmony Award at the event, which honors those who powerfully contribute to the city's musical community.
Taylor Swift adopted her signature style for her 'Red' era
Taylor Swift kicked off her fan-favorite "Red" era in 2012, during which she made blunt bangs and a powerful red lip part of her signature look. She frequently performed on stage in high-waisted shorts, lace blouses, and classic dresses, the songstress telling Harper's Bazaar that she loves "a vintage dress that makes me feel like a '50s housewife—which I enjoy feeling like, for some reason—I just really like dresses."
She was a vision in red at the Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift was the embodiment of her "Red" album at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. She wore a bold crimson Elie Saab gown, kept her locks sleek and straight, and rocked a sexy smoky eye. She was named Woman of the Year for her impressive contributions to the music industry. "I'm so humbled and honored by this," Swift told the crowd (via Taste of Country) while accepting the accolade.
She rocked an intricate gold number for the 2012 Grammys
For the 2012 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift rocked an intricate gold embroidered Zuhair Murad Couture gown with fine beading, the structured number becoming a major style switch-up for the performer. The outfit was one of her most sophisticated yet, and it reflected the more mature and contemplative mood of her album "Red." Swift won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for her hit single "Mean" at the awards show.
She sported a shiny metallic gown at the 2013 AMAs
During her "Red" era, Taylor Swift played around with fashion, and for the 2013 American Music Awards she wore a metallic gown with strategic cutouts and her hair teased, a rare instance where she ditched her red lip. She gushed about the album's whirlwind success, which nabbed her four AMA Awards. "It's been an amazing year. I'm loving this year. I'm slightly terrified for this year to end," she told Billboard.
She embodied old Hollywood glamour for the MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift looked like a sexy '40s screen siren when she attended the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a retro-inspired Hervé Léger black gown with a plunging neckline. She styled her hair with vintage curls and donned a smoky eye and bold red lip. "I am really proud of the Red Tour — but I think it is about to kick into full gear," she teased on the red carpet per Us Weekly.
Taylor Swift was a vintage dream at the 2014 Met Gala
Taylor Swift served up one of her most buzzed-about looks while posing on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet, the singer wearing a vintage-inspired blush Oscar de la Renta gown. The chic ensemble helped usher in her timeless "1989" album, which she released that fall. To help usher in the new fashion era, Swift chopped off her tresses in favor of a layered lob, which she wore in loose waves.
She rocked a sexy ensemble for the 2014 CMAs
Taylor Swift began showing off her figure and embracing an edgier style for "1989," making a major splash at the 2014 Country Music Awards in a J. Mendel white crop top, a black skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, and a wavy lob. The outfit was custom-made for the singer and showcased both her personal and style journey, as she had moved to New York City and embraced a more high-fashion aesthetic.
She brought the drama to the 2015 Grammys
While strutting the red carpet at the 2015 Grammys, Taylor Swift wore a stunning blue Elie Saab halter gown with bright fuchsia shoes and matching turquoise earrings. The bold ensemble featured a unique silhouette and ombre shade, the color complementing her skin tone. Her smash hit single "Shake It Off" was nominated for three awards that year, though she walked away empty-handed, glamorously, of course.
She looked sexy and chic at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Taylor Swift caused a media frenzy when she showed up to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a plunging black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown with a thigh-high slit. The mature and sexy look was accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a Jimmy Choo clutch, the ensemble leaving fans in awe. Swift also embraced a sleek and shiny symmetrical bob, pulling the chic look together.
Taylor Swift was a colorful goddess at the Grammys
Taylor Swift knocked it out of the park yet again while donning a vibrant two-piece Atelier Versace number at the 2016 Grammys, the outfit including an orange bandeau top and fuchsia skirt. She accented the bold ensemble with her striking bob haircut that brought the whole look together. Swift made history when she became the first woman to win Album of the Year twice, further showcasing her staying power in the industry.
She looked dark and edgy with a bleached bob at the Met Gala
Fans were blown away by Taylor Swift's stunning transformation when she showed up to the 2016 Met Gala sporting a bleach blonde bob and a metallic Louis Vuitton minidress. Her new bright tresses were a stark contrast to her dark black lip, the look providing a sneak peek of her next fashion era: "Reputation." The unapologetic album was created when Swift's image was attacked by the media.
She was sassy and sweet at the Billboard Music Awards
While enjoying the success of her sixth studio album "Reputation," Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a rose-colored Atelier Versace gown that was both sophisticated and sassy. The outfit had an edge that matched the vibe of the album, the singer once again evolving her style. Swift received two awards at the ceremony: Top Female Artist and Top Selling Album for "Reputation."
Taylor Swift was flirty in a futuristic metallic minidress
Taylor Swift continued embodying the fearless spirit of "Reputation" when she wore a curve-hugging Balmain metallic mini to the 2018 American Music Awards. The songstress was a disco dream in the sparkling outfit, wearing her makeup and hair in a retro, '60s-inspired look. "I always look at albums as chapters in my life. I'm so happy that you like this one," she said after winning Album of the Year (via Elle Magazine).
She was ethereal in a billowy pastel gown for the Time 100 Gala
Taylor Swift fully embraced her "Lover" aesthetic at the Time 100 Gala in 2019; her dreamy yellow and peach J. Mendel gown was complemented by her floral headband and demure updo. The album was inspired by her romance with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the singer looking downright heavenly in the pastel number. "Lover" was the first record Swift released after leaving Big Machine Records, causing an ownership dispute over her past albums.
She wore a pastel sequined romper to celebrate Lover
Taylor Swift was in her color era when she rocked a sequined Rose Bloom romper and sleek pink ponytail for the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards, the pastel-hued number sparkling as she paired it with gorgeous drop earrings and Sophia Webster heels. She teased the vibrant look on her Instagram, showing off the shiny ensemble with a fitting heart filter. "Bout to walk out on the @iheartradio carpet, thought I'd show you first," she wrote.
Taylor Swift took a fashion risk with a ruffled lavender minidress
Taylor Swift has never shied away from taking a fashion risk, and for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards she left her fashion comfort zone to don a ruffled Raisa Vanessa minidress in a gorgeous lavender hue. The singer dazzled in the stunning ensemble, the soft lavender color pairing perfectly with her signature blunt bangs and soft makeup, having just released the feel-good lead single "ME!" from her album "Lover."
She rocked a vibrant Versace blazer dress for the VMAs
Taylor Swift's "Lover" era had the Grammy-winning artist playing around with bold silhouettes and patterns, and she looked posh and powerful in a multicolored Versace blazer dress for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. She accessorized the bright look with thigh-high black boots and bright blonde curls, creating an unforgettable style moment. Swift won the Moonman for Video of the Year for her hit single "You Need to Calm Down."
Taylor was regal in a billowing floral ball gown
As Taylor Swift prepared to release her surprise album "Folklore" in 2020, she attended the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and wore a gorgeous Etro floral ballgown to the prestigious event. The vibrant blue and yellow gown featured a billowing skirt and chic cutout, and she styled her hair in an elegant updo paired with bold earrings. The songstress was nominated for Best Original Song for "Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats."
She defined 'whimsy' in a botanical dress for the 2021 Grammys
Taylor Swift donned a cottagecore aesthetic for her indie folk albums "Folklore" and "Evermore," the singer embracing her natural curls, chunky knit sweaters, and minimalist makeup for the fashion era. She wore a whimsical, embroidered Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2021 Grammys, each botanical appliqué sewn by hand. The fashion house shared a video on X of the custom-made "Floral Folklore" gown being meticulously crafted.
She showed some skin in a sparkling silver Miu Miu
Taylor Swift took a break from her minimalist style and sported a sparkling silver Miu Miu two-piece for the 2021 Brit Awards, which she paired with straight tresses and a vibrant red lip. Swift was the recipient of the Global Icon Award, becoming the first female artist and non-English musician to receive the accolade. Swift was in good company, as past honorees included Elton John, David Bowie, and Robbie Williams.
Taylor Swift was dripping in crystals for her 'Midnights' era
Taylor Swift caused a fan frenzy when she made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in an Oscar de la Renta dress covered in thousands of glistening crystals. The sparkling number was one of her most daring looks yet, and Swift announced the upcoming release of her meaningful album "Midnights" while accepting the award for Best Long Form Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film."
She looked mystical in a midnight blue ensemble
For her album "Midnights," Taylor Swift sported a nostalgia-fueled '70s aesthetic full of velvet, sequins, and bodysuits, the songstress looking downright mystical in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli outfit while attending the 2023 Grammys. The midnight blue ensemble accented her curves and was complemented by $3 million worth of sapphire earrings, the jaw-dropping jewelry including over 136 carats of diamond, sapphires, and paraibas. Swift completed the exquisite look with matching rings and chrome nails.
She was ready for the disco in a plunging gold jumpsuit
Taylor Swift looked ready to get down at the disco when she attended the 2022 American Music Awards in a plunging rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. The glittering gold number featured a waist-cinching belt and a sexy open back, her hair looking voluminous in big, bold curls. Swift's sensational red carpet moment came just days after she announced her groundbreaking Eras tour, the groovy jumpsuit effectively closing out her "Midnights" phase.
She made history with her record-shattering Eras tour
Taylor Swift shattered records when she embarked upon her globe-spanning Eras tour in 2023, which became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time with earnings over $2 billion. She paid tribute to each of her albums while entertaining thousands of fans, donning outfits that captured the essence and aesthetic of each record. Her custom-made pastel Versace bodysuit for "Lover" quickly became one of Swift's standout outfits from the Eras tour.
Taylor Swift was moody and mysterious for 'The Tortured Poet's Department'
Taylor Swift continued proving she was one of music's hardest-working artists when she announced her 11th album, "The Tortured Poet's Department," in 2024. She matched the dark literary academia mood of the album while at the 2024 Grammys, wearing a white Schiaparelli gown with a thigh-high slit, black opera gloves, and a statement-making choker. She took home two Grammys that night, including Album of the Year for "Midnights."
She embraced her dark side with an edgy plaid ensemble
Swift was fearless and sexy in a yellow plaid Dior ensemble for the MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a structured gown, leather gloves, and black knee-high boots. She styled the bold look with a smoky eye and voluminous teased hair, the outfit quickly becoming one of her most off-the-wall looks to date. Swift dominated the show and won seven awards that night, including Video of the Year for "Fortnite" featuring Post Malone.
She was a vixen in crimson for the Grammys
In 2025, Taylor Swift began a high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and announced her album "The Life of a Showgirl" on his "New Heights" podcast. She showed up to the Grammy Awards in a Vivienne Westwood crimson minidress with a cleavage-baring corset, her figure on full display. She paid tribute to Kelce with her visible "T" thigh charm, a cheeky nod to her song "Guilty as Sin."
Taylor Swift looked sweet and dreamy at the 'Toy Story 5' world premiere
Taylor Swift surprised her fans with news that she had written the single "I Knew It, I Knew You" for the animated movie "Toy Story 5" in 2026. She showed up to the world premiere in a structured minidress with a corset bodice and intricate embroidered detailing. The romantic number was dreamy paired with her delicate jewelry and soft neutral hue, the trailblazing singer looking sweet and serene at the event.