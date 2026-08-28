Who Was Gia Carangi? The Forgotten Supermodel Deserves More Recognition

Wilhelmina Cooper didn't just sign Gia Carangi; she looked after the young model, acting as an intermediary between Carangi and the fashion world. Carangi was a regular at New York's Studio 54, and didn't try to hide her drug use, but as long as she kept the partying in check, the industry didn't have a problem with it. When Cooper died in 1980, Carangi reportedly turned to heroin to blunt the pain. Her addiction quickly made itself apparent; she would show up late for shoots, leave early, or not even show up at all. Her arms were covered in bruises and injection marks from the heroin, which became obvious to the world when the track marks on Carangi's arms were purportedly still visible in a November 1980 issue of Vogue. That same month, Carangi left Wilhelmina Models for Ford Models, but her new agency dropped her soon after.

By 1982, Carangi's addiction made her unemployable. She entered rehab and moved to Pennsylvania, working menial jobs to get by. Her addiction would get the better of her, and, at one point, she was reduced to living on the streets. In 1985, Carangi was diagnosed with AIDS. She passed away in November 1986, and her family held a small funeral for her in Philadelphia. No one from the fashion industry came to pay their respects.

As other 1980s supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell became household names, Carangi faded into obscurity. Her tragic story gained attention in 1998 when HBO made a movie about her life that helped launch Angelina Jolie and Mila Kunis. Decades later, the film is better remembered for helping launch Jolie's career than for the person it is about.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).