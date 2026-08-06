Famous Supermodels From The '70s Who Still Look Stunning Today

While Janice Dickinson likes to claim that she created the term "supermodel" (per Entertainment Tonight), the reality is that the concept existed well before she strutted down a catwalk, going back to at least the late 1800s. But there is no doubting that Dickinson and her peers of the 1970s came to embody the phrase in a way no generation of models had before. In the era of disco and pet rocks, the fashion models became better known than many of the clothes and products they were hired to show off. As they turned into household names, they began to be paid accordingly, with Lauren Hutton, Margaux Hemingway, and Cheryl Tiegs becoming the first models to sign million-dollar contracts.

The rise of the '70s supermodel began with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, when the outlet's eventual senior editor Jule Campbell wanted to show off women who didn't fit the 1960s standard. She told the New York Times prior to her retirement in 1996, "The issue was started around the time of Twiggy, when all the girls were really skinny. I got my girls from California, and they were bigger and healthier. They looked as American as apple pie." Campbell also insisted on crediting the models in the swimsuit issues, ensuring that everyone would know them by their names and not just by their looks. And while these beautiful women of the 1970s may not appear in as many magazines as they did 50 years ago, they are still just as stunning as ever.