June Cleaver's Go-To Pearls On Leave It To Beaver Were More Than Just A Classy Accessory

Ward Cleaver was one of the most iconic TV dads of the '50s and '60s, and his wife, June Cleaver, was just as wholesome. Played by Barbara Billingsley on "Leave It to Beaver" and "The New Leave It to Beaver," June was the embodiment of the 1950s fictional wife and mother: always patient, always ready with a snack, and never with a hair out of place. June Cleaver was portrayed as a modest woman who wore nice but sensible outfits and an ever-present pearl necklace. But the necklace had less to do with fashion (although it's a classic part of a perfect vintage '50s look) and more to do with a problem that arose while filming the classic TV series.

Unlike Princess Diana, who embraced the pearl jewelry trend, June Cleaver's pearl necklace did more than just make the TV mom look fashionable; it helped obscure a lighting issue that may have distracted viewers. As Billingsley explained to the Los Angeles Times, "The pearls happened because I have a big hollow here in my neck." As it turned out, the deep indent in Billingsley's neck was often highlighted by the film equipment of the time, no matter what they tried. To combat the problem, the show's costume department gave her the famous pearls to help hide the hollow. Of course, it created one strange element to the character, as Billingsley pointed out: "So no matter what I was doing — cleaning, cooking or answering the phone — I had those darn pearls on."