Why Meghan Markle's Rumored Return To Acting May Be Over Before It Began

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, many people knew Meghan Markle from her role on "Suits." While she has graced the small screen for the record-breaking Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" and her own show for the streaming service, "With Love, Meghan," it's been years since she acted. Now, in the wake of her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's shocking decision to move to the U.K., she's hinted that she's eager for more star power with a rumored acting return. Yet, just as quickly as the news broke, Meghan's plan to start acting again has apparently been foiled.

Rumor had it that Meghan was planning to appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "The Gentlemen." According to royal author Tina Brown, though, this may not be in the cards after all. In her Substack "Fresh Hell," she reported that the backlash against chatter about Meghan's possible casting caused the deal to fall through. While this has yet to be confirmed, as of just a few days ago, the season was reportedly in the writing stages, and many details of Meghan's casting and potential character were up in the air. So, if the show really did get enough negative press regarding the possibility of adding Meghan to the cast, it's entirely possible that the idea got scrapped.