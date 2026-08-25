Why Meghan Markle's Rumored Return To Acting May Be Over Before It Began
Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, many people knew Meghan Markle from her role on "Suits." While she has graced the small screen for the record-breaking Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" and her own show for the streaming service, "With Love, Meghan," it's been years since she acted. Now, in the wake of her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's shocking decision to move to the U.K., she's hinted that she's eager for more star power with a rumored acting return. Yet, just as quickly as the news broke, Meghan's plan to start acting again has apparently been foiled.
Rumor had it that Meghan was planning to appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "The Gentlemen." According to royal author Tina Brown, though, this may not be in the cards after all. In her Substack "Fresh Hell," she reported that the backlash against chatter about Meghan's possible casting caused the deal to fall through. While this has yet to be confirmed, as of just a few days ago, the season was reportedly in the writing stages, and many details of Meghan's casting and potential character were up in the air. So, if the show really did get enough negative press regarding the possibility of adding Meghan to the cast, it's entirely possible that the idea got scrapped.
Meghan Markle has apparently changed her mind about acting again
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Meghan Markle said, "I left 'Suits' right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again." While she'd dabble in a podcast and a cooking show, she felt that her acting days were over. "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she said. Only four years later, a lot has reportedly changed. In an exclusive interview with The List last week, royal expert Brittany Provance explained possible motives behind Meghan and Prince Harry's U.K. return. The editor-in-chief of Royal News Network explained, "As their Hollywood endeavors have slowed down and the deals stopped rolling in, [they've] clearly been thinking of what their next move could be for probably at least a year." This has resulted in a surprising move across the pond and possibly the idea for Meghan to make her foray back into the acting world: two choices she seemed vehemently against just a few years ago.
Although she didn't name "The Gentlemen" in her interview, royal reporter Brontë Coy told "Today" on BBC Radio 4 that Meghan's possible big acting role may have been an important part of the family's move to the U.K. "I'm told it's significant, and she's very excited about it," Coy said. Meghan is certainly no stranger to her public perception putting a damper on an opportunity she was looking forward to. Still, if backlash really did lose her this gig, then that may mean yet another big pivot is in order.