Does Hallmark's Paul Greene Have A Wife? Inside His Relationship

Hallmark star Paul Greene is one of those lucky people who is still head-over-heels in love with the woman he became engaged to almost a decade ago. Greene got down on one knee in Italy in 2019 to propose to his Australian girlfriend, Kate Austin, though the two have yet to officially tie the knot as of this writing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Greene said it was love at first sight for him. He saw a photograph of Austin and knew he had to meet her. A friend set them up: they went to watch a movie, and the rest is very much history. "We are like two puzzle pieces that just fit perfectly together in every way," he told the outlet.

Greene left Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart" in 2021, and that same year, he announced that Austin was pregnant. He told People how excited he was about this new chapter. It was to be his first child with Austin, but Greene has a son from his first marriage to Angi Greene. "I love being a dad," he enthused. "It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad."

Austin also expressed her excitement at becoming a first-time mom. "I am thrilled about becoming a mom, but I have never felt that I needed a child to be complete. Paul is an amazing father, which has changed my feelings about parenting. I know he will be with me all the way," she said. The couple welcomed their baby boy in December 2021, with Greene announcing the happy news on an Instagram Story. "Tired, buzzing, blessed, dad," he wrote, per Us Weekly.