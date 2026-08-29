Does Hallmark's Paul Greene Have A Wife? Inside His Relationship
Hallmark star Paul Greene is one of those lucky people who is still head-over-heels in love with the woman he became engaged to almost a decade ago. Greene got down on one knee in Italy in 2019 to propose to his Australian girlfriend, Kate Austin, though the two have yet to officially tie the knot as of this writing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Greene said it was love at first sight for him. He saw a photograph of Austin and knew he had to meet her. A friend set them up: they went to watch a movie, and the rest is very much history. "We are like two puzzle pieces that just fit perfectly together in every way," he told the outlet.
Greene left Hallmark's "When Calls The Heart" in 2021, and that same year, he announced that Austin was pregnant. He told People how excited he was about this new chapter. It was to be his first child with Austin, but Greene has a son from his first marriage to Angi Greene. "I love being a dad," he enthused. "It teaches me to be kind and patient, and is a total learning experience which keeps me young. I was born to be a dad."
Austin also expressed her excitement at becoming a first-time mom. "I am thrilled about becoming a mom, but I have never felt that I needed a child to be complete. Paul is an amazing father, which has changed my feelings about parenting. I know he will be with me all the way," she said. The couple welcomed their baby boy in December 2021, with Greene announcing the happy news on an Instagram Story. "Tired, buzzing, blessed, dad," he wrote, per Us Weekly.
Paul Greene and Kate Austin are still madly in love, despite not being married
There are many things about his life that he keeps private, but one thing we do know about Paul Greene is that he's not married to Kate Austin. Yet. Fans love keeping an eye on the real-life partners of Hallmark Channel stars, and Greene has made that pretty easy, regularly posting snaps of him and Austin to his social media accounts. He often uses these snaps to write a caption about what he's learned about relationships and love.
In a December 2024 Facebook post, Greene opened up about how he used to be afraid of committing to relationships. "When Kate and I first got together, I thought commitment was confinement, and I was afraid of it," he wrote, noting that his first failed marriage only added to that fear. With the help of his mentor, he came to the realization that he could be in a committed relationship while still maintaining the freedom he values. "Kate is always the guardian of my freedom, and I am for her," he shared.
In a February 2025 Instagram post, Greene shared a series of romantic photographs of him and Austin in celebration of the month of love. He expressed his appreciation for his fiancé, noting that their relationship has changed a lot since becoming parents. "It's a recalibration & a time to dig deep and lean on each other and your tools," he wrote, adding, "So in this month of love, I take a moment to acknowledge this queen for who she is, the mama she is, my bride, and the foxy Aussie with the best laugh in the universe."