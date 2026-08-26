Photos Of Dolly Parton's Last Public Appearance Prove She Stayed Glamorous Right To The End
As the world continues to mourn Dolly Parton in the wake of her death at the age of 80, many fans are remembering the icon's impeccable character and Dolly's signature look. In fact, in the months before her death, Parton always kept up her iconic glam fashion, including during her final public appearance. At the end of June, Parton celebrated a very exciting milestone with her fans as she marked the grand opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee.
She took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in what was her first public appearance in a while, surprising fans who were concerned about the slew of canceled events and Parton's health issues in 2026. Even though it sadly went on to become her final public event before her death, Parton still looked stylish and very happy to be there with everyone in photos from the special day. Nashville Noise shared snaps from the opening, including a photo of Parton wearing a red rhinestone-covered button-up top and jeans that matched a mural of her in the building.
The country queen was smiling brightly in the photo, showing off the new establishment that will hopefully be a refuge for truck drivers and other travelers in Tennessee going forward. "Well, the doors are open, and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you ... Welcome home," declared Parton during the opening event as the truck stop finally welcomed visitors.
Dolly Parton had an outfit change for the ribbon-cutting ceremony
The sparkling shirt and jeans combo wasn't Dolly Parton's only outfit at the Tennessee truck stop event, proving that her attention to detail never wavered no matter what was happening in her personal life. A clip from the event showed Parton cheerfully chatting with the crowd while wearing a blue dress with light pink sleeves and Western-style detailing, like an elaborate collar and cuffs and tassels around the skirt. Of course, the bodice also included some rhinestones to bring the shine and sparkle.
Dolly Parton has entered the trucker stop business. Here's a special look at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., that is officially open for business. pic.twitter.com/4i0mtjg7Qu
— NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 24, 2026
During the conversation, Parton seemed giddy and energetic, joking around about the truck stop and other things. She told fans, "Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in ... That's what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here." Along with food, drinks, places to rest, and everything you might expect at a truck stop, Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop also has plenty of Parton's merch and will surely become a must-see place to visit for fans of the singer after her death.
Shortly before she died, Parton also launched another exciting venture with her Cup of Ambition Coffee brand. The coffee brand is in a partnership with the Tennessee truck stop and will be available for purchase there, while it's scheduled to launch nationwide shipping before the end of 2026. In her final interview before her death, she declared it a dream come true, saying, "That's a dream I've had for over 40 years, ever since I wrote the line about 'cup of ambition' in my song '9 to 5.'"