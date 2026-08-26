Photos Of Dolly Parton's Last Public Appearance Prove She Stayed Glamorous Right To The End

As the world continues to mourn Dolly Parton in the wake of her death at the age of 80, many fans are remembering the icon's impeccable character and Dolly's signature look. In fact, in the months before her death, Parton always kept up her iconic glam fashion, including during her final public appearance. At the end of June, Parton celebrated a very exciting milestone with her fans as she marked the grand opening of Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee.

She took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in what was her first public appearance in a while, surprising fans who were concerned about the slew of canceled events and Parton's health issues in 2026. Even though it sadly went on to become her final public event before her death, Parton still looked stylish and very happy to be there with everyone in photos from the special day. Nashville Noise shared snaps from the opening, including a photo of Parton wearing a red rhinestone-covered button-up top and jeans that matched a mural of her in the building.

The country queen was smiling brightly in the photo, showing off the new establishment that will hopefully be a refuge for truck drivers and other travelers in Tennessee going forward. "Well, the doors are open, and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you ... Welcome home," declared Parton during the opening event as the truck stop finally welcomed visitors.