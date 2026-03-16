Dolly Parton Confirms What We Suspected With Latest Update On Her Health

Fans miss Dolly Parton. The country star has been a bit under the radar after a few unfortunate events that made everyone worry about her health. However, there was no better time than the Dollywood opening day for the singer to make an appearance and talk about how she's been feeling. The theme park's namesake spoke at Dollywood's keynote address in mid-March 2026. Her speech happened a few weeks after Eugene Naughton — the president of the Tennessee theme park — told local outlet WVLT News how in 2025, Dollywood welcomed almost 4 million guests.

During the address — also broadcast through WVLT News — Parton displayed her usual sense of humor, but didn't refrain from mentioning serious aspects about her life. The music icon stated how she wasn't actively performing on tour. "I've had a few little health issues and we're taking good care of them," Parton continued. She seemingly confirmed what we suspected about her health when she said, "I just kind of got wore down and wore out, grieving over Carl [Dean, her late husband] and a lot of other little things going on. I just got myself kind of, you know, just where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally, and physically. But all is good. It didn't slow me down."