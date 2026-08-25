Dolly Parton's Unbreakable Spirit Was Still Intact During Final Interview Before Death
Dolly Parton kept the spirit that made her so famous and beloved right until the end. News that the country music superstar died at the age of 80 has shocked and saddened the world. It was particularly shocking because Parton's last interview was published on August 21, and in it, she sounded just as vibrant and outgoing as she always did. Looking back on this interview in the wake of her passing shows that Parton stayed true to herself to the very end.
For her final interview, Parton opened up to People about her health struggles. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she said, recalling how she looked after her husband Carl Thomas Dean leading up to his death at the age of 82 in March 2025. Even so, she said, "It's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health." She noted, "[E]ven though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'." And Parton was doing more than just working despite the rough patch. She had many different projects going on all at once, from creating "avatar performances" and a dog treat line to opening a ride at her amusement park Dollywood and the new Life of Many Colors Museum. In 2025, Parton told People, "Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started." And it's clear that she really meant it.
Dolly Parton got to see her dreams come true
In addition to the many other projects Dolly Parton was working on when she died, in her last interview, she talked about fulfilling a longtime dream of having her own coffee brand. "That's a dream I've had for over 40 years, ever since I wrote the line about 'cup of ambition' in my song '9 to 5,'" Parton explained to People, noting, "But, you know, some dreams take longer to come to life than others." Cup of Ambition Coffee was set to launch next month.
Parton was reportedly struggling to find her old self amid her health issues at times. Yet, the star made it clear that she didn't think slowing down was the answer. "I think there's a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, 'I ain't got time to get old!' I ain't got time to dwell on that. That's not what I'm thinking about," she told People. While she clearly had many things in progress at the time of her death, Parton accomplished so much that meant the world to so many throughout her long career. As she told the outlet, "I'm thankful that I got to see my dreams come true." And her many fans are thankful, too.