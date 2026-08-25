Dolly Parton's Unbreakable Spirit Was Still Intact During Final Interview Before Death

Dolly Parton kept the spirit that made her so famous and beloved right until the end. News that the country music superstar died at the age of 80 has shocked and saddened the world. It was particularly shocking because Parton's last interview was published on August 21, and in it, she sounded just as vibrant and outgoing as she always did. Looking back on this interview in the wake of her passing shows that Parton stayed true to herself to the very end.

For her final interview, Parton opened up to People about her health struggles. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she said, recalling how she looked after her husband Carl Thomas Dean leading up to his death at the age of 82 in March 2025. Even so, she said, "It's not like I haven't been through hard times with my health." She noted, "[E]ven though I'm still healin', I'm still workin'." And Parton was doing more than just working despite the rough patch. She had many different projects going on all at once, from creating "avatar performances" and a dog treat line to opening a ride at her amusement park Dollywood and the new Life of Many Colors Museum. In 2025, Parton told People, "Look at all I've done in 80 years. I feel like I'm just getting started." And it's clear that she really meant it.