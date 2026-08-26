Jennifer Garner 'Panicked' When She & Ben Affleck First Divorced Over One Major Fear

Jennifer Garner may be an A-list celebrity, but the one thing that left her shocked after her divorce is something many of us can relate to. After a decade of marriage, Garner and Ben Affleck called it quits in 2015. The former couple has three children together, 13-year-old Samuel, 17-year-old Fin, and 20-year-old Violet. On a recent episode of the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast, Garner opened up about the reason parenting without Affleck by her side made her "panic."

"I panicked when I was first out of my marriage..." Garner told Grede on the August 25 episode. She explained, "I had taken such a step back in my work. I was suddenly like, 'Wait a minute. I have to take care of myself. I have to take care of these kids.'" As someone who had never given a lot of thought to money, I need to be an earner here."

According to Garner, the Golden Globe-winner "didn't get some huge payout" when she and Affleck split. In 2017, she became a cofounder of baby food brand Once Upon a Farm in hopes of making money. It is now reportedly worth $724 million, so it's safe to say Garner succeeded at her goal.