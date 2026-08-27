Royal Family Honors Dolly Parton From Across The Pond With Touching Queen's Guard Tribute

The royal family's touching tribute to Dolly Parton not only serves to show their love and respect for someone whose talent transcended international borders but, in a way, it could also be seen as The Firm paying back a favor of their own. After all, when Queen Elizabeth II herself passed away, in September 2022, Parton took to social media to post her own tribute to the beloved monarch, in which she fondly reminisced about the time they crossed paths decades earlier. "I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977. She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life," the country icon noted on Instagram, adding, "May she rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

Of course, while meeting a member of the royal family is obviously exciting, it can also be exceptionally nerve-racking — especially when the royal in question is the reigning Queen of England. To that end, Parton also opened up about the anxiety that surrounded the meeting during a February 2023 interview with Business Insider, confessing, "I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn't going to bend right."

However, according to the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker, Her Majesty was nothing but understanding, friendly, and surprisingly down to earth. "Even though you have to do the protocol, you have to bow and all that, I could tell that she didn't care about that. That's just something she had to do. And if somebody made a mistake, it was OK," she revealed.