CSI Fans Agree These Cast Members Should Have Never Left The Show

For over a decade, the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" was a television institution that not only drew massive viewership and spawned multiple spinoffs, but also completely redefined the police procedural genre for the 21st century. Much like many other shows of its genre, however, "CSI" experienced quite a few cast shakeups over the course of its run. For example, Chandra West's character was killed off almost immediately despite initially being positioned as a significant player, with West's replacement, Jorja Fox, eventually quitting the show during Season 8 (though she returned not too long after). Then, of course, original series lead William Petersen famously decided to call it a day during Season 9, which made a lot of viewers upset at the time. That being said, Petersen's Gil Grissom is far from the only character "CSI" fans wish had never left.

In February 2022, a poll posted to Reddit asked users to vote for which "CSI" character they wish had never "disappeared" from the show. Six options were presented, including one for write-ins, though two of the named characters quickly emerged as the runaway favorites. By the time all was said and done, the character of Sofia Curtis, played by Louise Lombard, finished comfortably in second place with 43 of the 124 total votes that were cast. But the landslide winner was Wendy Simms, played by Liz Vassey, who received 66 votes — meaning that more than half of everyone who took part in the poll chose her. That left the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-place winners with only 15 votes between them. "Out of these choices, Wendy. I liked her and Hodges together ... " one user wrote in the comments.