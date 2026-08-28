What Dolly Parton & Carl Dean Would Have Named Their Daughter If They Had Kids

Dolly Parton gave a lot to children throughout her life, but she famously did not have any of her own. The country icon and her husband Carl Dean were married for nearly 60 years, and throughout that time, the couple often thought about what having kids would be like. In the end, Parton and Dean were happy that they never welcomed any of their own. If they did, though, they had a name all picked out. "If we'd had a girl, she was gonna be called Carla," Parton revealed in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. "You always wonder. My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall because he's tall? Or would they be little squats like me?"

In fact, as Parton confessed to Interview magazine, in 1984, the couple tried to get pregnant "for years." As the singer-songwriter shared, "When I was a girl and fooling around, I was scared to death I'd get pregnant, and then when I got married and wanted to have children, I couldn't have any." Ultimately, though, it all worked out for the best. As the "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker reasoned to The Guardian, "We talked about it, and we dreamed it, but it wasn't meant to be. Now that we're older? We're glad." While she could have imagined being a mom, Parton felt it would have stopped her from accomplishing her dreams. "I would have been a great mother, I think," the Grammy winner asserted. However, as she pointed out, "I would probably have given up everything else. Because I would've felt guilty about that, if I'd have left them [to work]." As such, "I probably wouldn't have been a star."