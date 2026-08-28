This Hit Dolly Parton Song From The '70s Wasn't Actually A Breakup Ballad

Dolly Parton's discography is overflowing with amazing songs that mean so much to so many. Like all great musicians, Parton would take what she was feeling and turn it into something everyone could relate to. We can hear "I Will Always Love You" and think of a deep, romantic love that can never be broken, even though the song was really Parton's way of telling longtime musical partner Porter Wagoner that she wanted to go solo. Another Parton classic, "Two Doors Down," has been put on repeat by many brokenhearted people trying to come to terms with being dumped. But the true origins of the song are less about feelings of the heart and more about the stomach.

Parton revealed the inspiration for "Two Doors Down" when she visited Kelly Clarkson in 2022, and while the song may not be about a hard breakup, it is still very relatable. Parton was on the road with her band while also trying to lose weight by going on a fad diet. But when they arrived at their hotel for the night — a Howard Johnson's — the band went to the restaurant for some fried clams, which Parton loved, while she sat in her room. As she explained, "I was on that stupid liquid protein diet, and the band was down in the kitchen... I could hear them all laughing and talking."

As her band chowed down, poor Parton was all alone, wishing she could join in on the talking, the laughing, and, most importantly, the delicious Howard Johnson cuisine. As Parton listened, "I just started singing... I was just in there feeling sorry for myself cause they was eating fried clams and I wasn't." And really, is there anything more heartbreaking than missing out on a great meal with friends?