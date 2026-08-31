It's safe to say that watching all those Disney princess movies in no way prepares someone for what royal life is really like. Just ask the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K. in 2020 was, in part, because the constraints and burdens of being senior working royals simply became too much for them. Although Meghan and Harry moved back to the U.K. in August 2026, the former "Suits" star has spoken extensively about how she was utterly unprepared for what awaited her when she said "I do" to Harry. Speaking to The Cut in 2022, Meghan admitted that watching a certain movie might have helped her be better prepared.

The interviewer asked if she'd ever seen the 2004 flick, "The Prince & Me." The duchess responded that she hadn't. They noted that it was the perfect illustration of the disparity between American culture and that of royal families, and how it's hard for outsiders to fit in and get it right. Meghan appeared intrigued, acknowledging, "Yeah. That would've been really helpful. That would've been a very key tutorial to have had in advance of all this."

Being an American marrying into a British family (that also happened to be the royal family) made for a bumpy ride, particularly because their way of doing things was so different to what she was used to, especially when it came to heading up projects. Meghan also quickly realized that asking too many questions was frowned upon. In 2021, she told Oprah Winfrey that she went into the whole thing blind. "I didn't fully understand what the job was," Meghan shared (via KTLA5), adding, "I will say I went into it naively because I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family."