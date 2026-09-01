Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Shelley Fabares In The '60s
With a career spanning five decades, Shelley Fabares – who died in August –left her mark on entertainment as both an actor and a singer. Starting her rise to fame at just 10 years old, Fabares became a household name at 14, playing Mary Stone on "The Donna Reed Show" starting in 1958. Along with being a TV star, Fabares also became a musical sensation with her album, "Shelley!," and the 1960s chart-topping classic, "Johnny Angel."
After the end of "The Donna Reed Show" in 1966, her natural acting talents and natural beauty made sure she didn't stay off-screen for long, transitioning from TV to the big screen in a series of teen movies. She became the only actor to co-star with Elvis in three movies, with her singing voice and gorgeous looks making her a perfect match for the legendary entertainer.
Fabares' sweet, cheerful smile and deep brown eyes made her the perfect picture of the girl-next-door type and a favorite in the eyes of 1960s youths. The young star was able to ride the waves of the decade with an elegance and grace few others were able to reach, changing with the times to meet the moment both in her acting and gorgeous looks. From debutante to wrench monkey, Fabares spent the '60s showing the world that she could make anything look good.
Shelley Fabares had her whole life to live in this throwback pic
1961 was a big year for Shelley Fabares. At just 17, she was starring on "The Donna Reed Show," which was in its fourth and fifth seasons, and she was making her first album, "Shelly!" Fabares recorded "Johnny Angel" in September, having no way to know that the song would go on to reach number one on the Billboard charts and become an enduring classic.
Fabares' big, pretty smile and hopeful eyes said it all in this portrait. She was young, famous, and had her whole life ahead of her. Her flower dress further encapsulated the sweet nature that helped her become a household name.
Shelley Fabares showed up to court with a stylish bob
Between "The Donna Reed Show" and her hit album, "Shelley!" with the classic tune "Johnny Angel," Shelley Fabares was making a lot of money when she was 19. She made so much money that she actually ended up broke because her income tax went through the roof.
While many child stars have found themselves homeless, Fabares thankfully was not fated to be one of them, despite her money woes. In 1962, Fabares showed up to court to ask a judge if she could use $2,500 in government bonds, part of a savings plan mandated by the court, to pay off her taxes. She was dressed for the occasion in a demure outfit paired with a stylish hairdo, innocent eyes, and a sweet smile. The judge agreed to the plan.
Shelley Fabares had her cake and and ate it, too
Looking absolutely stunning in a pink strapless dress with elegant white gloves and eating some cake, Shelley Fabares was clearly having a ball in 1963. Her first album, "Shelley!," had come out the year before and topped the charts after she performed "Johnny Angel" on "The Donna Reed Show." Fabares used the album's success to further expand her career, stepping back from her hit show and going from a regular cast member to a recurring guest so she could take on new opportunities.
Shelley Fabares was a beautiful bride
At 20 years old, Shelley Fabares was the epitome of a beautiful young bride when she married Lou Adler in 1964. Wearing traditional white lace with a long veil, Fabares surely took everyone's breath away when she entered the ceremony, and her smile in this photo beamed with deep joy.
Sadly, she and Adler were not meant to be. The couple separated in 1966, but Fabares didn't ask Adler for an official divorce until 1978. But, based on how Fabares looked in this photo, she felt nothing but love on the day of the wedding.
Shelley Farbares stunned in a yellow bikini
Shelley Fabares almost pops out of this photo from 1965. Her yellow bikini instantly made her stand out from her two friends as they spent some time at the beach. Seeing her here, it isn't hard to understand why Fabares became such a sensation. She had the movie star looks that every studio searches for.
And, along with those looks, Fabares was also a talented actor and a fantastic singer. All three elements perfectly mixed together, making Fabares a true classic beauty.
Shelley Fabares holds on
Shelley Fabares was all smiles and big eyes for the "Hold On!" publicity shoot. She wore a trendy mod-style dress with white go-go boots, her blonde hair falling just above her shoulders. She starred in the 1966 musical alongside Manchester, England's answer to the Beatles, Herman's Hermits. In the movie, Fabares played the love interest of bandleader Herman (Peter Noone).
"Hold On!" wasn't the first time Fabares teamed up with a popular musician for a movie. She played "Turn Me Loose" singer Fabian's romantic interest in 1964's "Ride the Wild Surf" and made "Girl Happy," the first of three movies she appeared in with Elvis Presley, in 1965.
Shelley Fabares and Elvis Presley were one good looking couple
In 1966's "Spinout," the second movie Shelley Fabares made with Elvis Presley, she was one of three women vying to marry the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis considered Fabares his favorite actor to work with, which may have upset Elvis' onetime love, Ann-Margret.
While Elvis and Ann-Margret did have an affair, he and Fabares kept things professional, although there were some rumors that they had a romantic relationship. Fabares ended those rumors years later, saying, "We ended up truly loving each other, but there was no romantic involvement."
Shelley Fabares looked like a million dollars
Wearing a gold top and standing amid the strands of pink string curtain in this throwback photo, it isn't hard to see why so many people swooned over Shelley Fabares. Her perfectly coifed hair framed her face, helping make her gorgeous brown eyes pop, drawing anyone looking at her in. And the slight smile only added to her allure. Fabares' timeless beauty was on full display here, removing any question as to why the teens of the 1960s were so obsessed with her.
Shelley Fabares could fix your car and your heart
While her jumpsuit and newsboy hat may have gotten some oil and grease on them, Shelley Fabares was able to keep it all off her face, allowing her natural beauty to go unsullied. This photo was taken while filming 1968's "A Time to Sing," in which Fabares played a mechanic.
While she continued to appear on TV, Fabares wouldn't reappear at the cinema for 20 years, next appearing on the silver screen alongside John Cusack and Ben Stiller in 1987's "Hot Pursuit."