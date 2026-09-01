Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Shelley Fabares In The '60s

With a career spanning five decades, Shelley Fabares – who died in August –left her mark on entertainment as both an actor and a singer. Starting her rise to fame at just 10 years old, Fabares became a household name at 14, playing Mary Stone on "The Donna Reed Show" starting in 1958. Along with being a TV star, Fabares also became a musical sensation with her album, "Shelley!," and the 1960s chart-topping classic, "Johnny Angel."

After the end of "The Donna Reed Show" in 1966, her natural acting talents and natural beauty made sure she didn't stay off-screen for long, transitioning from TV to the big screen in a series of teen movies. She became the only actor to co-star with Elvis in three movies, with her singing voice and gorgeous looks making her a perfect match for the legendary entertainer.

Fabares' sweet, cheerful smile and deep brown eyes made her the perfect picture of the girl-next-door type and a favorite in the eyes of 1960s youths. The young star was able to ride the waves of the decade with an elegance and grace few others were able to reach, changing with the times to meet the moment both in her acting and gorgeous looks. From debutante to wrench monkey, Fabares spent the '60s showing the world that she could make anything look good.