Former Child Stars Who Sadly Ended Up Homeless

We're so used to seeing our favorite celebrities shine on the red carpet and other prestigious events in their stylish gowns and tuxedos and make headlines for their projects and relationships that we sometimes forget the industry has seen quite a few rags-to-riches stories and vice versa. In fact, many of those widely successful musicians, actors, TV hosts, and sports personalities suffered through a period of destitution before they shot to fame and came to enjoy all the flashy perks that come with it. Some of them even had to grapple with homelessness at one point. We're talking about household names like Tiffany Haddish, Sylvester Stallone, and Jim Carrey. It's been the other way around for former fitness model Loni Willison, though: She's been spotted dumpster diving and pushing a shopping cart around on the streets of Los Angeles this year.

These stories are truly heartbreaking, but it's an even bigger shame when this type of downfall concerns a child or teen star after they've garnered millions of fans around the globe, thinking they've secured themselves a long-lasting career. As for the factors that lead to penury and homelessness, they're too many to list and may include physical and mental health issues, substance abuse, mismanagement of funds, and domestic violence.

From Tylor Chase to Rose McGowan and Jerry Supiran, let's revisit some of the most painful riches-to-rags stories of once-beloved young stars, spanning grief, bipolar disorder, wastefulness, addiction, physical abuse, and more.