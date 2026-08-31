Prince Harry Is Reportedly Still In His 'Oprah Mindset' & Expects Apologies Amid UK Return
It has long been clear that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wants to reconcile with the royal family. Shocking news that he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would be moving back to the U.K. seemed to further indicate Harry's desire to end the feud. After all, with Megxit over, an official royal family truce is sure to follow, right? Apparently, not necessarily.
In 2021, fans learned many stunning details from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, the couple was unhappy with the royal family and they didn't seem eager to make amends. In the years to follow, however, Harry made it clear he was, in fact, ready to bury the hatchet. Despite their choice to move back to the U.K., though, Harry and Meghan may still be harboring resentment for the royals.
"Friends who caught up with Harry were expecting to hear noises of contrition and humility," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Instead," they added, "there will be no imminent mea culpa from Harry by the sounds of things. Far from it, in fact. He is still in that Oprah mindset." The source explained, "They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the 'men in grey suits' who surround his father, and still expects an apology." Thus, while Harry and Meghan are physically closer to the royals, a close relationship with the family may be miles away.
This chatter doesn't bode well for reconciliation
Back when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as working royals and headed across the pond to the U.S., the duke was clear about wanting apologies from the royal family for how they wronged him and Meghan. Now, despite how it's looked recently, the insider told the Daily Mail he seemingly hasn't changed his tune since back then. "Friends who have spoken to him since he returned to the U.K. were surprised to discover that the record has not changed one bit since 2020 and Megxit. It's shocking and quite sad," they said, noting, "He certainly won't be issuing a public apology for his actions and he's whipped himself up all over again and [Princess] Diana's legacy is a factor in this."
Harry seems more determined than ever to mend his rift with King Charles III. He appeared to have some success in that department as he took Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to spend time with their grandfather. With that taking place just ahead of the family's U.K. return, it seemed as though the father-son duo could be back on good terms. On William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' part, insiders expected the reconciliation would be more of a "slow build," per People. "In time, there is a chance it will all heal." a source told the outlet. If Harry remains angry at his family, however, this seems utterly unlikely.