Prince Harry Is Reportedly Still In His 'Oprah Mindset' & Expects Apologies Amid UK Return

It has long been clear that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wants to reconcile with the royal family. Shocking news that he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would be moving back to the U.K. seemed to further indicate Harry's desire to end the feud. After all, with Megxit over, an official royal family truce is sure to follow, right? Apparently, not necessarily.

In 2021, fans learned many stunning details from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, the couple was unhappy with the royal family and they didn't seem eager to make amends. In the years to follow, however, Harry made it clear he was, in fact, ready to bury the hatchet. Despite their choice to move back to the U.K., though, Harry and Meghan may still be harboring resentment for the royals.

"Friends who caught up with Harry were expecting to hear noises of contrition and humility," an insider told the Daily Mail. "Instead," they added, "there will be no imminent mea culpa from Harry by the sounds of things. Far from it, in fact. He is still in that Oprah mindset." The source explained, "They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the 'men in grey suits' who surround his father, and still expects an apology." Thus, while Harry and Meghan are physically closer to the royals, a close relationship with the family may be miles away.