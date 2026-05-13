'Finally Start Healing': Prince Harry Reportedly More Determined Than Ever To Mend King Charles Rift

It's been six years since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex left the U.K. for a new life across the pond. During that time, Harry's years-long feud with his dad King Charles III and the bad blood between him and his brother William, Prince of Wales have raged on. Could summer 2026 finally put an end to the royal drama? From the sound of it, Harry thinks it just might.

Harry is eyeing a return to Europe and the U.K. this summer. And, he even plans to bring Meghan (who's only gone back to Harry's home country twice since they moved in 2020) and their kids along with him for the multi-week trip. Harry has multiple engagements planned in the U.K. and beyond over the course of the coming months, and he apparently wants squashing the family feud added to his busy schedule. The prince would reportedly like the opportunity to stay at Balmoral in Scotland with Meghan and his children.

A source claims that Harry hopes this might allow his dad to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They told Closer, "Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral ... with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He's determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."