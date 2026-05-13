'Finally Start Healing': Prince Harry Reportedly More Determined Than Ever To Mend King Charles Rift
It's been six years since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex left the U.K. for a new life across the pond. During that time, Harry's years-long feud with his dad King Charles III and the bad blood between him and his brother William, Prince of Wales have raged on. Could summer 2026 finally put an end to the royal drama? From the sound of it, Harry thinks it just might.
Harry is eyeing a return to Europe and the U.K. this summer. And, he even plans to bring Meghan (who's only gone back to Harry's home country twice since they moved in 2020) and their kids along with him for the multi-week trip. Harry has multiple engagements planned in the U.K. and beyond over the course of the coming months, and he apparently wants squashing the family feud added to his busy schedule. The prince would reportedly like the opportunity to stay at Balmoral in Scotland with Meghan and his children.
A source claims that Harry hopes this might allow his dad to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They told Closer, "Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral ... with hopes of arranging a private meeting with King Charles. He's determined to make it happen. Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing."
It won't be easy for Harry to get his wish this summer
News that Prince Harry is on a quest to repair burned familial bridges comes after his niece Princess Charlotte's birthday last week reportedly left him feeling sorry about the lack of relationship his kids have with family back home. Now, he's hoping his upcoming trip can shift the family dynamics. The insider told Closer that Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan to travel after school has ended for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As for their accommodations beyond a possible Balmoral stay, the family will reportedly be at their Portugal property for most of the time they are in Europe.
Whether his family is receptive to Harry's Balmoral idea remains unclear. Unfortunately, things are further complicated by Meghan's fears about safety in the U.K. "The security concerns are very real to her, especially with the children involved. The situation is said to be causing strain between the couple," the source explained.
Beyond security issues, a source told RadarOnline.com that Harry has set ground rules on his family's interactions with Meghan. "The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged, and he says all he's asking is that she's treated with basic respect and not cast as the bad guy before anything's happened," the insider said. However, this may throw a wrench into attempts to make amends with the family. "A large number of senior royals are outraged that Harry's had the audacity to make all these demands ahead of his trip," the source continued. Time will tell if the summer will bring a royal family reunion. For now, though, it's safe to say the odds are stacked against Harry.