Even Robert Scott Wilson Thinks His Days Of Our Lives Character Is Making Terrible Choices
To be frank, it would be naive to assume that every single actor 100% condones the actions carried out by a character they play. Take Robert Pattinson, who has "terror memories" from his "Twilight" days. The actor famously distanced himself from Edward Cullen, even comparing the vampire heartthrob's behavior to that of an "axe murderer" rather than an endearing romantic lead in an interview with OK! magazine (via People). Speaking of axe murderers, "American Psycho" star Christian Bale similarly declared that there was absolutely nothing he liked about Patrick Bateman. Evidently, this attitude extends to the world of daytime soap operas too.
While Alex Kiriakis from "Days of Our Lives" isn't nearly as reprehensible, the actor behind the character, Robert Scott Wilson, seems to agree with fans that Alex isn't exactly the best at making good choices either. During an interview with The Soap Scene, in August 2026, the "Days of Our Lives" star — whose other claim to fame is being the first male model on "The Price Is Right" — attempted to assuage viewers' fears that Alex would find himself in a full-blown love triangle with his wife, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), and former flame Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins). "He is 100% about Stephanie," Wilson confirmed.
However, he added that Alex also feels a lot of responsibility when it comes to Joy, given the fact that they share a child. And while his character's intentions are ostensibly pure, Wilson conceded that he understands why Alex repeatedly taking it upon himself to solve Joy's problems has caused fans to raise their eyebrows. As the actor acknowledged, "He's a little stupid for leaning into Joy as much as he has." Granted, that's far from the only reason some members of the "Days of Our Lives" fandom have beef with Alex.
Why some 'Days of Our Lives' fans don't like Robert Scott Wilson's Alex Kiriakis
While the character of Alex Kiriakis as portrayed by Robert Scott Wilson is not universally disliked by "Days of Our Lives" fans, he is definitely a divisive figure. The complicated relationship between Alex and Joy Wesley seems to be one of the biggest points of contention for fans. A January 2025 post on Reddit's r/DaysofOurLives subreddit opined that they actually made a good couple. This stance was met with resistance from the comments section. "[B]oth characters are rather immature. I am not crazy about them together, but to be fair, I just don't like Alex much with anyone," one user wrote, with even the original poster agreeing about Alex, in particular, being pretty immature. Interestingly, the actor previously starred as villain Ben Weston too.
Robert Scott Wilson made a surprise return to "Days of Our Lives" as Alex (a character previously played as a child by Jonathan Thornton in the late '80s and early '90s), after Ben was killed off. And while an axe wasn't his weapon of choice, Ben was indeed a serial killer. But Alex has proven to be just as, if not even more, controversial than Ben, chiefly owing to his rather arrogant demeanor. Notably, another Reddit thread from May 2024 vehemently came to Alex's defense on the grounds that his perceived sins were far less severe than those of other "Days of Our Lives" characters. This too was met with intense pushback, with one commenter asserting that even though Alex hadn't committed any crimes (yet), that doesn't automatically make him a likeable character.