What The Cast Of L.A. Law Looks Like Now

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The following article includes discussions of eating disorders.

Running for eight seasons across the 1980s and '90s, "L.A. Law" redefined legal dramas for a generation, adding glamour and sexuality to the genre and making it one of the hottest shows on TV. The series racked up 89 Emmy nominations and 15 wins during its run and helped turn its cast into household names.

The series played an integral role in launching the careers of writer David Kelley, who went on to create the legal comedy "Ally McBeal," as well as now-famous actors like Don Cheadle, David Schwimmer, and Lucy Liu. But it was the main cast of "L.A. Law" that kept bringing audiences back week after week.

The stars of the series have gone on to have long and impressive careers since the show ended. Though many years may have passed since the show premiered, the cast of "L.A. Law" still have the looks that lit up TV screens and made the hearts of their fans go all aflutter.