Before & After Photos Of Real Housewives Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Plastic Surgery

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise may have series set in different cities across the world, but they all share the same core characteristics: drama, glamour, and opulence fueled by significantly lavish lifestyles. Considering that the housewives can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 per episode, these women, unless they have terrible spending habits, have more money than they know what to do with.

What can you buy after closets full of designer clothes, luxurious cars, massive mansions, and on-the-go glam squads? For many "Real Housewives" stars, cosmetic enhancements and plastic surgery become the natural next step. While fillers and Botox are part of the norm in the Bravosphere, these women have made some serious permanent changes through actual surgery.