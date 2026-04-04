Before & After Photos Of Real Housewives Who Totally Changed Their Faces With Plastic Surgery
Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise may have series set in different cities across the world, but they all share the same core characteristics: drama, glamour, and opulence fueled by significantly lavish lifestyles. Considering that the housewives can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 per episode, these women, unless they have terrible spending habits, have more money than they know what to do with.
What can you buy after closets full of designer clothes, luxurious cars, massive mansions, and on-the-go glam squads? For many "Real Housewives" stars, cosmetic enhancements and plastic surgery become the natural next step. While fillers and Botox are part of the norm in the Bravosphere, these women have made some serious permanent changes through actual surgery.
Vicki Gunvalson
Throughout her time on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Vicki Gunvalson's blunt, open-book personality solidified her fan-favorite status. When it comes to plastic surgery, the "O.G. of the O.C." told People in 2017, "I do regret having my nose and my chin done two weeks before filming [Season 8] four years ago ... I was so swollen and I couldn't move my mouth and it was totally embarrassing."
In 2018, Gunvalson told Us Weekly that she decided to dissolve her facial fillers and instead opt for a second facelift. "Now my skin looks baby smooth," she boasted. "I don't have a wrinkle, I don't have a divot and I have no fillers. I look like I was 40 or 35."
Teresa Giudice
In July 2021, New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Geoffrey W. Tobias revealed on Instagram that he performed a nose job for Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter, Gia. A few months later, in November, the O.G. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star admitted that Dr. Tobias performed the same procedure on her shortly afterward.
"I don't know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job," Giudice explained at an Ultimate Woman's Expo (via The Sun). "After I got it done, I didn't feel any pain whatsoever."
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards revealed she got nose surgery in 2020, between filming "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Seasons 10 and 11. Unlike most other instances of plastic surgery in the Bravosphere, Richards said in an Instagram Story (via Page Six) that she went under the knife because she broke her nose, which caused the bone to become misshapen.
Richards' recovery was slightly documented during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 11 premiere (available on YouTube). Visited by co-stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna a few days post-surgery, Richards lay wrapped in bandages, although in good spirits. "I feel so good," she told Rinna. "The doctor said he took 10 years off of me."
NeNe Leakes
Nene Leakes is another reality star whose face dramatically changed after gaining attention on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Leakes received her first nose job in 2010 from Dr. David Whitemann at Southern Plastic Surgery. Leakes also got liposuction and breast augmentation, procedures that were filmed for Season 3.
In 2016, Leakes confirmed that she got a second nose job on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" (via Bravo). Leakes explained that she was two weeks post-op at the time and summarized things plainly: "I got my nose done, first of all, because I can and I will and I will get it done again if I want to, OK?"
Heather Gay
Heather Gay from "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is no stranger to plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements, considering she owns Beauty Labs + Laser, a medical spa. In 2025, Gay "mentioned it all" in an interview with Bustle. Gay revealed that she "started getting Botox in [her] early 30s" and had two nose jobs before Bravo cast her.
Gay broke down the costs of every procedure she's gotten over the years, although she mentioned that she gets most treatments nowadays, like eyelid surgery, for free. "Counting all of the things I've had done, I'm probably $200,000 into my physical appearance — and it was worth every penny," Gay summarized.
Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley may be struggling to afford her glamorous life, but she always manages to keep up appearances. Despite public scrutiny, Kemsley has continuously denied getting a nose job over the years. "I think it's comical when people say that I've had a facelift and a bunch of surgeries," she said during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 9 reunion (via Bravo).
Kemsley's face has definitely changed, however. The housewife confirmed during the three-part reunion that she has received Botox and fillers. In 2020, Kemsley also confirmed on Instagram that she got veneers done by Dr. Sam Saleh in Beverly Hills.
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen admitted to her plastic surgery endeavors during the "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 4 reunion, which aired in 2022. "I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it," she told Andy Cohen (via Bravo).
In 2025, the progression of Pippen's physical transformation was noted by Dr. Mai Kaga on Instagram, something that clearly made the star unhappy. She left the pointed comment: "Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out."
Lisa Rinna
Before and after photos of Lisa Rinna's plastic surgery tell a story in themselves, although "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans know that Rinna is not afraid to spill the tea. The former housewife has stated several times that she started getting lip injections in her mid-20s, as well as Botox and other fillers.
In 2010, Rinna went under the knife to remove some of the damage done to her lips; while most lip injections are temporary, Rinna got permanent silicone ones. At the time, she told People, "I was crazy to even touch them in the first place."
Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice's sister-in-law, admitted that she got a nose job on a Season 7 episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," which aired in 2016. During an argument with co-star Jacqueline Laurita, Gorga was accused of undergoing a whopping four nose jobs. Gorga responded in a confessional, "Let's be honest, it's the worst-kept secret that I've had a nose job, but it's my secret to tell, not hers" (via People).
Gorga's facial transformation was the subject of rumors for years before she finally admitted to the nose job (one, not four). In an interview with The Daily Dish (via Bravo), Gorga explained why she hid the procedure for so long. "It's a personal thing. It's not hurting anyone. ... I have children, and there are certain things I don't feel like I need to blurt all over the world."
Taylor Armstrong
Taylor Armstrong, who eventually transitioned from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has spoken out about her exaggerated features, particularly her lips, several times. Armstrong told Bravo Insider in 2020, "They are implants, it was a mistake in my 20s, and they are here to stay."
Armstrong talked about the procedure on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 3 during a conversation with Kim Richards, Kyle Richards' older sister. "They do an incision, and then they dig a tunnel with a probe all the way through your lip, to pull it through the other side," Armstrong detailed.
Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak has been an open book about all the procedures she's had done since her time on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." In 2025, Zolciak appeared on the series premiere of "Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind" with her daughter, Brielle Biermann. "I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time," she stated (via E! News).
Fillers and Botox were just the beginning for this former housewife, however. In all, Zolciak admitted to neck surgery, skin tightening, and a complete "mommy makeover" after having six children. "My mom always said growing up, if I had really big ears or a really big nose that bothered me or whatever it may have been, she would have fixed it," Zolciak remarked.
Erika Jayne
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne is completely unrecognizable without makeup, although she isn't afraid to go makeup-free. As far as plastic surgery goes, Jayne (also known as Erika Girardi) talked about her experiences going under the knife on a Season 15 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
During a group dinner with her co-stars, Jayne admitted to a lower facelift, saying she "needed to do the whole f***ing thing ... at some point" (via Reality Tea). In a confessional, Jayne added, "I did not like the way my neck was looking. It just wasn't looking youthful ... Father Time beats us all."
Jennifer Aydin
Considering that Jennifer Aydin is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin, it's natural that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has gone under the knife herself. As far as her face goes, Aydin has received a nose job and chin implant, the latter of which she reversed in early 2022.
After co-star Jackie Goldschneider insulted her new look during the Season 12 premiere, Aydin wrote in a lengthy Instagram comment (via People), "Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day. ... [The nose job] has since settled in nicely, but I do regret it."
Tamra Judge
Tamra Judge got a considerable amount of facial work done in 2024, which she heavily documented online. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star announced on Instagram in August of that year that she got a brow lift and CO2 laser treatment. "Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper," Judge wrote.
Although rumors spread that Judge had received more plastic surgery in 2025, she denied going under the knife again on an episode of "Two Ts in a Pod," her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp. "My hair's darker. I'm definitely thinner, which makes a difference, I think, in your face," Judge said (via Bravo). "Then, [I got] new teeth. That's it, guys."
Karen Huger
Karen Huger, the wealthiest star of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," revealed that she got a facelift on the Season 8 reunion, which aired in 2024. "I did a deep plane [facelift], and I just look like me — refreshed," Huger told Andy Cohen and her fellow co-stars (via Bravo). "If you want to do it and it makes you feel better, do it."
Huger's evolved transformation has been the subject of rumors among Bravo fans and co-stars since her early "Real Housewives of Potomac" days. During the Season 5 reunion (via InTouch Weekly), Huger admitted, "My nose just tilts down with time, [so] they just filled the tip of my nose up with a little filler." On the Season 6 reunion, Huger revealed that she also received under-eye filler.
Sonja Morgan
Sonja Morgan revealed in 2020 that she received a neck lift and lower facelift after filming for "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 12 wrapped. "I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the [jowls] that were starting to form," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "It was a no-brainer — gravity had taken its toll."
Dr. Andrew Jacono, who worked on Morgan's face, documented the procedures for New York Facial Plastic Surgery. "As you can see from her facelift before and after, a facelift can look completely natural with my signature extended deep plane facelift technique," he said. "I think she looks 15 years younger!"
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville, a former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star whom Bravo fired for inappropriate behavior, has undergone one of the most shocking physical transformations in reality TV history. Besides getting a "liquid" (nonsurgical) nose job, Glanville has only admitted to an influx of Botox and fillers.
Throughout 2024 and 2025, Glanville reported severe facial disfigurement that, at the time, she believed was because of a flesh-eating parasite. In early 2026, Glanville announced that her facial issues were caused by faulty breast implants. Glanville went under the knife to remove the implants and help restore her facial features shortly thereafter.
Jacqueline Laurita
After several rounds of breast reduction surgeries, Jacqueline Laurita went under the knife for a facelift and neck lift in 2025. The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star documented the immediate aftermath on Instagram, complete with an oxygen monitor and a drainage tube. "SO FAR I can't feel a thing! I feel great! I'm still waiting for the other half of my face to wake up that was worked on last," Laurita wrote.
Caroline Stanbury
Caroline Stanbury from "The Real Housewives of Dubai" (and previously "Ladies of London") received a facelift in 2023, which she confirmed on Instagram. "NEW FACE, NEW ME," she captioned the Thanksgiving Day post. "Thankful for a lot of things in my life!"
In August 2014, Stanbury had told People that she decided to get a facelift when she became unsatisfied with using fillers and Botox. "I had one crazy eyebrow. My lips had gone a bit weird," she explained. "My face just [got] rounder and rounder and bigger and bigger, because I just kept pumping filler in my jawline."
Dolores Catania
Dolores Catania's penchant for plastic surgery has been a recurring topic on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" over the years, especially while Catania was in a relationship with Dr. David Principe. In 2019, Catania announced on Instagram that she received a facelift, neck lift, and eyelid surgery. "No one ever believes that I had a facelift when I tell them because I still look like me," she wrote.
In 2024, Catania hopped back on Instagram and talked about her experience getting a temporal lift (also called a temple lift) with Dr. Mark Karolak. "It took about an hour to do, and I didn't even have to go under general anesthesia," she captioned. "I slept through it and didn't feel any pain."
Denise Richards
Although there are a lot of tragic details about Denise Richards, no one can say that the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star isn't honest. In March 2026, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei shared the results of Richards' facelift on Instagram. "Her stunning, gorgeous eyes were restored rather than changed or just cleaned up," he wrote. "Even her earlobes look better from all views."
Richards told Allure that she was "terrified" about undergoing her first facial surgery but felt an obligation to be transparent about the results. "Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like — a facelift is not something that I could hide," she explained.
Margaret Josephs
Margaret Josephs' face has undergone several changes since her first appearance on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Josephs received a facelift, a revised neck lift, lower eyelid surgery, and upper eyelid surgery from Dolores Catania's plastic surgeon, Dr. Mark Karolak. "[T]he goal was to recapture a more youthful look while still preserving the nuances of the facial expressions that she is known and recognized for," Karolak Facial Plastic Surgeon stated.
In 2026, Josephs showed off the results of a nose job on Instagram, complete with progress recovery pictures. "I am a huge advocate for doing what makes YOU happy and feel your best," she captioned. "I also [had] fat transfer and stem cells on my face."
Bronwyn Newport
Bronwyn Newport voluntarily brought up her nose jobs during an argument with Britani Bateman on an episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 5. In a confessional, Newport said (via Bravo): "If Britani wanted to say that I'm on my third nose and that is vain, yes, b****, it is! I am on my third nose."
Newport has talked about her nose jobs several times over the years and documented the healing process online. In a series of Instagram Reels from 2020, Newport showed off before and after photos of her face and why she wasn't happy with her first round of plastic surgery.
Shannon Beador
Shannon Beador's stunning physical transformation was revealed during "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 16 reunion in 2022. During the sit-down, Beador confirmed that she had undergone a facelift five weeks prior. Per Bravo, Beador told the gang, "The surgeon called [her boyfriend] John [Janssen] and said, 'I've never cut more skin out of a neck in my entire career than I have with Shannon's.'"
Previously, in 2019, Beador received a nonsurgical facelift from CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California. "The procedure is typically performed under local anesthesia in just 45 minutes," the company's website explained. "[H]er procedures were similar to a facelift but required very little downtime."
Emily Simpson
"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Emily Simpson received a midface lift, neck lift, and lower face sculpting in 2023. The procedures were performed by Dr. Siamak Agha, a plastic surgeon for The Aesthetic Centers in Newport Beach, California. "[Dr. Agha] selected a midface lift for Emily since this procedure can be done through small, well-hidden incisions, and it brings youth to the midface where she needed it the most," the center's website explained.
Simpson shared her own before and after photos on Instagram. "He did an amazing job because I still look like myself... just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town," she wrote. Simpson added, "He also did my breast implant removal, lift and fat transfer for my chest."