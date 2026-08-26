10 Rumored Reasons Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Leaving The US

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, up and leave the U.S., there has to be a reason. Rumor has it that the couple was at least partially motivated by their failure to become big Hollywood stars. Although they did initially make a big splash — signing a Netflix deal worth $100 million, per People — the Sussexes never managed to convert that momentum into successful projects. Sure, their tell-all documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," drew in millions of viewers. But following that initial success, the duke and duchess failed to launch another hit. Even Meghan's 2026 lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," was not renewed for another season.

According to one anonymous Hollywood executive in an interview with the Daily Express, the nail on the coffin was the failure of Harry and Meghan's 2026 project, "Cookie Queens." The documentary film, which shed light on Girl Scouts' efforts to sell cookies, was a massive box office flop. In the words of the unnamed exec, "They're going to be flying back to England with their tails between their legs in terms of the big time dreams they once held of becoming entertainment and multi-media moguls. There really is no coming back for them after this."

For a moment there, it seemed like Meghan might rekindle her acting career in her husband's home country. There were rumors that she was set to land a role on Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen," but according to royal journalist Tina Brown, that plan reportedly got the ax after the Sussexes' announcement. "The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward," she wrote on Substack. "This does not bode well for Meghan's acting comeback in the UK