10 Rumored Reasons Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Leaving The US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, loved their life in the United States — or, at least, that's what they led the public to believe. The couple famously struggled with their commitment to royal duties in the U.K., no thanks to the rigid traditions of the monarchy and constant intrusions from the press. As far as Harry and Meghan's fans were concerned, though, the couple had finally found peace in the wealthy enclave of Montecito, California. As Meghan herself said to The Cut in 2022 of their Montecito mansion, "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." In 2026 — just four years after that interview — Meghan and Harry announced their intention to move back to the U.K.
Understandably, social media exploded in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to walk away from their so-called American dream life. There's been a lot of chatter about whether or not this decision was fueled by King Charles III's health matters as well as the Sussexes' desire to give their children a chance to spend time with the royal family. However, there a number of other — and arguably messier — rumors that have popped up in the days since the news broke.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood buzz didn't last
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, up and leave the U.S., there has to be a reason. Rumor has it that the couple was at least partially motivated by their failure to become big Hollywood stars. Although they did initially make a big splash — signing a Netflix deal worth $100 million, per People — the Sussexes never managed to convert that momentum into successful projects. Sure, their tell-all documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," drew in millions of viewers. But following that initial success, the duke and duchess failed to launch another hit. Even Meghan's 2026 lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan," was not renewed for another season.
According to one anonymous Hollywood executive in an interview with the Daily Express, the nail on the coffin was the failure of Harry and Meghan's 2026 project, "Cookie Queens." The documentary film, which shed light on Girl Scouts' efforts to sell cookies, was a massive box office flop. In the words of the unnamed exec, "They're going to be flying back to England with their tails between their legs in terms of the big time dreams they once held of becoming entertainment and multi-media moguls. There really is no coming back for them after this."
For a moment there, it seemed like Meghan might rekindle her acting career in her husband's home country. There were rumors that she was set to land a role on Guy Ritchie's Netflix series "The Gentlemen," but according to royal journalist Tina Brown, that plan reportedly got the ax after the Sussexes' announcement. "The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward," she wrote on Substack. "This does not bode well for Meghan's acting comeback in the UK
The couple allegedly had a huge falling-out with Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have released a number of television shows via Netflix, but that doesn't mean that they remained on good terms with the streaming giant. A report in Variety that was published just weeks before Harry and Meghan's big announcement cited three separate Netflix insiders who claimed that the company was over working with the Sussexes. "The mood in the building is 'We're done,'" said one Netflix employee. Issues apparently included Zoom meetings where Meghan would randomly step out. Conversations with the Sussex team were also allegedly so tense that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos liked to joke that he wouldn't talk to Meghan without the support of a lawyer.
Rumors aside, Harry and Meghan's cooling relationship with Netflix has been frequently cited as a reason for their return to the U.K. Even a report in The New York Times speculated that the reason why Harry and Meghan decided to leave the U.S. could pertain to their strained negotiations with the streaming platform. That said, reality TV star Spencer Pratt also told the outlet that moving back to Britain may allow the couple to repair things with Netflix. "From a business perspective, I think they have more potential to make content for Netflix or Paramount Plus or whoever from England," he said. Pratt even suggested that Harry and Meghan might make a reality show about their U.K. return.
The Sussexes have reportedly struggled to maintain Hollywood friendships
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have not fit in with the Hollywood social scene as they hoped. Tinseltown boasts fertile soil for constant break-ups and make-ups, no thanks to the role that fame plays in a celebrity's social currency. When an actor climbs to peak popularity, fair-weathered friends abound. But, when that same actor loses their fame, their social world can easily crumble.
Rumor has it Harry and Meghan have learned this lesson the hard way, as their film industry flops have grown. During a July 2026 appearance on GB News (via Express), pop culture expert Nelson Aspen claimed that the Sussexes have been iced out from their famous friend group, stating, "It's rather toxic to be seen with them from a celebrity point of view." According to the commentator, this dynamic has had a direct impact on Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the United States. "Banking on Hollywood may have seemed like a great idea six years ago," Aspen explained, "but it's not working out so well now — especially when their A-list friends in Montecito don't want to be seen with them."
Aspen is not alone in harboring this opinion. Explaining Harry and Meghan's desire to leave the U.S. on "Royals Uncensored," royal expert Katie Nicholl emphasized the couple's waning social life. "They're not hanging out with all the Hollywood stars that we saw at their wedding," she noted.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may plan to ask King Charles for financial backing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have potentially faced financial troubles since relocating to California. Meghan and Harry live an insanely lavish life, complete with international travel and a vacation house in Portugal. Rumor has it, what they've made off of their Hollywood projects, Harry's hit memoir, and Meghan's two short-lived podcasts may not be quite enough to cover their legal bills, security bills, and fancy living bills indefinitely. Because of this tricky situation, some commentators believe that Harry and Meghan are planning to return to the U.K. so that they can ask King Charles III for financial support.
According to an anonymous source in a June 2026 conversation with OK! magazine, Harry has already told Charles about his financial struggles. The insider explained, "He has been honest about the financial strain that comes with maintaining their charitable projects, funding a large security operation, supporting their business ventures, and sustaining the lifestyle they have built in California." Harry has a long history of asking Charles for money — leading some experts to wonder whether he will do it again.
Simon Danczuk, who served seven years as a member of British parliament, told TalkTV that he believes the Sussexes' move is financially motivated. "I think Harry and Megan are coming back to spend more time with King Charles's money," he declared, per the Express in August 2026. TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan agreed. "Harry is going to go to his dad and say, 'Dad, I need you to bail me out. I need some help," he quipped.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might get tax breaks in the UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may benefit financially from leaving the United States, regardless of whether King Charles III is willing to back them or not. According to some reports, the differences between U.S. and U.K. tax law could actually save Harry and Meghan a pretty penny. As reported by The New York Times in August 2026, Harry and Meghan could actually get tax breaks for producing media in Great Britain. Since equivalent tax breaks do not exist in California — at least not to the same extent — tax season might be a little easier on Harry and Meghan in the U.K.
Interestingly, the perks of leaving the U.S. don't end there for the Sussex team. As per an August 2026 report in The Sun, Harry and Meghan also stand to benefit from a British law surrounding capital gains taxes. Apparently, British citizens who go abroad for up to five years are required to pay a tax on capital gains that have been sold off in other countries. Since Harry and Meghan have lived in Montecito for six years, they could potentially sell off stocks, bonds, or other assets without paying additional taxes in the U.K. Because of these unique rules, it's possible that Harry and Meghan are leaving the United States in search of a more favorable tax environment — one where they could potentially decrease their burn rate and continue to fund their lavish lifestyle.
They have a chance of getting the U.K. government to pay for their security
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left England in 2019, the conversation surrounding their security costs has grown fraught with tension. Harry has consistently demanded that the British government pay for his family's security team on his trips to the U.K., partially due to the kidnapping threat that looms over all members of the royal family. These worries are not entirely unfounded. A stalker once broke into Queen Elizabeth II's bedroom, and Princess Anne was once kidnapped — the latter of those scary moments was not shown on "The Crown." After moving to the United States, Harry began paying a hefty price to keep his family safe. As per an August 2026 Page Six report, the couple spends about $3 million per year on their security team.
If Harry and Meghan were to stay in the United States, it will be very difficult for them to cut back on this hefty expense. In England, however, Harry and Meghan might be able to convince the Home Office to cover their security costs entirely. Writing for The Times in August 2026, former British MP Norman Baker hinted that this could actually be the main catalyst behind the Sussexes' big move. Apparently, Harry has already been in touch with the Home Office about his future in Britain. According to Baker, the prince may be moving in hopes of saving $3 million per year.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be moving abroad to save their marriage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have long projected the image of the perfect couple. However, since the moment they moved to California, the couple have been haunted by whispers hinting at trouble in paradise. There are tons of red flags in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, and according to some sources, tensions have already begun boiling over. As per an August 2026 post on Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, insiders say that Harry dislikes living in California, and that these feelings have hurt his relationship with Meghan. As one source told Schuter, "Harry is deeply unhappy, and Meghan knows she cannot keep asking him to live a life that is making him miserable."
According to the same insider, Harry's wife apparently never wanted to leave the U.S. Like many of the celebrities who married into royalty, the duchess struggled immensely with the pressures of royal life. Ultimately, though, Shuter's source said that Meghan is supposedly worried about ruining her marriage — and she knows that leaving the U.S. for England is the only way to keep her family together. "Meghan is not doing this because she wants to ... she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change," the tipster stated, per the same Naughty But Nice report. Just how bad were things? The source claimed, "They are not in a good place."
Prince Harry began to miss his old life in the U.K.
If Prince Harry did indeed begin to grow slowly disillusioned with life in the United States, it may very well be because he began to miss his life in the United Kingdom after all. In the U.S., Harry was a rebellious prince with a failed media career. Back home in the U.K., he had been a beloved member of the British royal family. One of the most surprising revelations in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," centered on Harry's feelings toward the U.K. The prince admitted that things back home hadn't been all that bad. "I miss the weird family gatherings, when we are all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year," he confessed, per a December 2022 Daily Mail report. He later added, "I miss the U.K., I miss my friends.
These sorts of statements have inevitably led some royal commentators to believe that Harry's desire to leave the U.S. was caused by a certain longing for the U.K. Writing for The Guardian in August 2026, royal journalist Caroline Davies noted that Los Angeles was Meghan's world. In her view, Harry's projects are mostly based in the U.K. — especially when it comes to the prince's charitable endeavors. In that sense, it only makes sense that Harry would eventually want to return to his homeland, where he was once adored. Whether Harry is simply able to step into his past life, though, remains to be seen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to revamp their brand
It's hardly a secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are far from winning any British popularity contests. Their approval ratings are abysmal, as many Brits were disappointed with the way they handled themselves in the wake of their move to Montecito. That said, some royal experts believe that Harry and Meghan are leaving the U.S. because the Sussex brand does not hold a lot of weight stateside. While most Americans appreciate the symbolic value of the British royal family, they don't necessarily regard the monarch the same way that the British people do. Because of this, some experts believe that the couple's return to the U.K. is actually an attempt to revamp the Sussex brand.
Speaking to this point on "Royals Uncensored," royal reporter Brontë Coy explained, "How this related more broadly to [Harry and Meghan] coming to the U.K. is that brand Sussex — for better or worse — has more value here [in the U.K.]" In Coy's view, it would make perfect sense for Harry and Meghan to spend more time in the country where royal watchers are more engaged. Since more Brits discuss the issues surrounding the Sussexes and their royal exit, Britain would be the more logical place for Harry and Meghan to build their career.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to rejoin the royal family
For years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, convinced the public that they were more than fine with keeping the royal family at arm's length. However, since the couple made their shock announcement about leaving the U.S. in 2026, royal commentators have begun to wonder about their intentions. During an appearance on "Royals Uncensored," royal journalist Robert Jobson expressed his opinion that Harry and Meghan ought to return to their previous roles within the monarchy. In his view, Harry was born to have a role within the British government — one that must be fulfilled to finally settle Prince William and Prince Harry's feud.
While this may be controversial, palace insiders have also theorized that this is Harry and Meghan's long-term plan. Speaking to Woman's Day, one source close to the Prince of Wales even dished, "William suspects Harry and Meghan actually do think they're going to be accepted back onto the Royal roster." The same source went on to say that William has started to worry about how the Sussexes' plans might unfold. "It may not happen overnight, but William's convinced this is their long game," the insider added. Naturally, those words represent little more than rumor, and it's hard to know what exactly motivates the Sussexes. At the end of the day, Harry and Meghan are full of surprises, and we can only wait with bated breath to find out what they will do next.