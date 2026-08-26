Prince Harry, Mr. Mom? Insiders Claim Meghan Will Still Make Montecito Her Home Base

After leaving the U.K. for California six years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving back to England, though exactly where the family will live is still unknown. While the royal couple will no longer list Montecito as their primary residence, Meghan Markle will reportedly commute back and forth to keep her career going, leaving Prince Harry to take care of the children (surely with plenty of staff to back him up).

Both her As Ever lifestyle brand and the Sussex's Archewell Productions company are headquartered in California. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a friend of the family explained that, "Meghan will need to spend quite a bit of time in the US. She can't just dial in, she will need to be there." While she's working to bring home the bacon, Harry's job will be, as he said during a recent appearance on "Joe Marler Will See You Now," "Full-time dad."

All of this comes as rumors have spread that Markle isn't keen on the move, but is doing it to try and save the marriage, with another source telling the Daily Mail, "She is doing it because she believes she has to. She does not want to lose Harry, and she knows something has to change." But other sources told the paper that the move isn't a sign of trouble: "The marriage is not in bad shape, far from it, and this plan has been agreed by them both. They both feel it's the best thing for the children and they both want to do this."