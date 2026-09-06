5 Times Meghan Markle Hinted She Misses Acting Since Joining The Royal Family
People just won't stop talking about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. No matter what she does, there's always chatter, both positive and negative. When Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in August, fans and critics rushed to keep up with the relentless news cycle. Among chatter about where the couple would live, whether William, Prince of Wales, and Harry would ever make amends, and whispers about how Meghan and Harry's U.K. return was reportedly funded by a billionaire friend, news emerged of the duchess reportedly seeking a new acting gig. But wait, we thought she left all that behind? Well, apparently not.
In November 2017, a newly-engaged Meghan told the BBC that she was bidding acting goodbye to step into her royal role. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she explained. But as news of the Sussexes' U.K. return dominated headlines, so did the whispers that Meghan was negotiating a deal with Netflix to star in Guy Ritchie's British action-comedy series, "The Gentlemen."
It didn't take long, though, for gossip to swirl that Meghan's rumored return to acting was over before it began, with royal commentator Tina Brown alleging on her "Fresh Hell" Substack that Meghan's acting deal fell through because of widespread public criticism. Variety's chief correspondent Marlow Stern, however, subsequently challenged this rumor when she told the BBC, "Both sides often play the media to try and push things along, and we could be seeing that." Whether or not Meghan appears in "The Gentlemen," the duchess' possible return to our screens shouldn't come as a big surprise — she's hinted multiple times in the past that she misses acting.
Meghan reportedly admitted to a fan that she missed acting in 2018
If some fans are to be believed, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have started missing acting as early as 2018. The duchess was touring the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin in July 2018, — just two months after she married Prince Harry — when one fan, Fiona Moore, approached her for a quick chat about her former show, "Suits."
"[I told her] I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it," Moore told the Daily Mail. Meghan's response? "So do I." Other fans who were there that day sang Meghan's praises, with one noting that she looked happy, while another told the outlet, "Meghan is a great role model for women, she is very likeable and relatable."
Ah, the good old days when folks said nice things about the Duchess of Sussex before the mounting negative press drowned out all the positive stories about the new royal. Sigh.
Meghan Markle was upset that she never really got to say goodbye to 'Suits'
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, might have hinted that she missed her former profession to a fan in 2018, but she admitted it more publicly during a 2025 interview on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast. Grede questioned Meghan about her acting career, asking if she sometimes longed to step into that world again. "Sometimes, sometimes," Meghan admitted. She added that she never really got to bid her career a bittersweet goodbye because her departure from "Suits" was pretty much on the down-low. "We couldn't say I was leaving necessarily. It was speculated," Meghan elaborated. "So, after seven years on the series, we couldn't have a going away party. I couldn't say my goodbyes."
That said, Meghan did also highlight some of the cons of the industry, especially as a biracial actor. Her agent would sometimes book her 30 auditions at a time, which wasn't as promising as it may sound. "That could be 30 nos. That is a lot to chip away at your self-esteem. That is really hard," Meghan pointed out. "When you're so consumed with what everyone around you thinks of you, that can be a really hard way to live."
Clearly, Meghan had some mixed feelings about the industry, but they do say that time heals all wounds. Perhaps, as time went on, she began viewing acting with rosier glasses.
She hinted that her Netflix show reminded her how much she misses acting
During her chat with the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast in 2025, Meghan basically admitted that she longed to return to work in front of the camera. "Actually, having a large team, being back on set with 'With Love, Meghan' was great because I realized how much I had missed my crew," she acknowledged. "I love being around a crew."
Meghan recalled her days on "Suits" and how much she bonded with everyone on set. "For seven years, that's a really strong connection. And I loved the crew," she explained. "So I think for me, having the [Netflix] series even though it wasn't scripted, was really great to get that piece back, but then also building my own business. You have a team, and that's really what I was craving as well."
That conversation on the podcast took place in July 2025. By November of that year, Meghan was attempting a foray back into acting. She made a cameo in "Close Personal Friends," which starred Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. An insider told People at the time, "She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy." A studio source imparted to The Sun that Meghan, despite not having had to do much acting for the part because she was starring as herself, was using the small role to signal that she's ready to make her grand return. "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right," they asserted.
Meghan claimed she was never returning to acting, but still sounded nostalgic
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, once told Variety that she absolutely doesn't see herself going back to her former career. Then again, Prince Harry once told the BBC that he totally didn't ever see the Sussexes moving back home. "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," he professed. Color us very confused.
During a 2022 interview with Variety, Meghan was asked point blank whether she wanted to reprise her career. "No. I'm done," she answered bluntly. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." People are allowed to change their minds, of course, and Meghan did make it clear that she'd still like to work in the industry in some capacity, like the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," that she and Harry filmed, and her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." "For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun," she said of filming the documentary.
The duchess saying she didn't want to continue acting but at the same time admitting that she'd still like to create on-screen and talking about how fun it is sent a bit of a mixed signal. Looking back, it seems like she may have been feeling pretty nostalgic about her acting days.
Meghan even said she wouldn't mind her kids choosing careers in the entertainment industry
One surefire sign that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, still holds a special place in her heart for the art of acting was arguably when she told Variety in 2022 that she wouldn't be against her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following in her footsteps, proclaiming that it would simply be "Great!" She emphasized that she believes in doing what you love, and that she wants that for her kids too. "They're our kids, obviously, and they're part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path," she explained. "If it's the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck."
Those don't sound like the words of someone who looks back on her acting career unfavorably. While it wasn't a strong hint that she was ready for a return, it sure sounded like she'd been thinking a lot about the industry. She even weighed in on her kids' potential acting career as nepo babies. She said she was aware that the whole nepo baby narrative would certainly come into play should her kids decide to venture into the entertainment industry, but the duchess pointed out that having famous parents doesn't necessarily mean you'll make it big. "It still takes talent and a lot of grit," she said.