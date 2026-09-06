5 Times Meghan Markle Hinted She Misses Acting Since Joining The Royal Family

People just won't stop talking about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. No matter what she does, there's always chatter, both positive and negative. When Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. in August, fans and critics rushed to keep up with the relentless news cycle. Among chatter about where the couple would live, whether William, Prince of Wales, and Harry would ever make amends, and whispers about how Meghan and Harry's U.K. return was reportedly funded by a billionaire friend, news emerged of the duchess reportedly seeking a new acting gig. But wait, we thought she left all that behind? Well, apparently not.

In November 2017, a newly-engaged Meghan told the BBC that she was bidding acting goodbye to step into her royal role. "I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter," she explained. But as news of the Sussexes' U.K. return dominated headlines, so did the whispers that Meghan was negotiating a deal with Netflix to star in Guy Ritchie's British action-comedy series, "The Gentlemen."

It didn't take long, though, for gossip to swirl that Meghan's rumored return to acting was over before it began, with royal commentator Tina Brown alleging on her "Fresh Hell" Substack that Meghan's acting deal fell through because of widespread public criticism. Variety's chief correspondent Marlow Stern, however, subsequently challenged this rumor when she told the BBC, "Both sides often play the media to try and push things along, and we could be seeing that." Whether or not Meghan appears in "The Gentlemen," the duchess' possible return to our screens shouldn't come as a big surprise — she's hinted multiple times in the past that she misses acting.