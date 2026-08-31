Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's UK Return Is Reportedly Being Funded By Billionaire Friend
It's only been a few days since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprising and seemingly abrupt move back to the U.K. This unexpected choice has raised quite a few questions about the couple's plans, their intentions, and whether Megxit being over means that a royal family truce has finally come to pass. Unsurprisingly, there are reportedly mixed feelings about Harry and Meghan's U.K. return among members of the royal family. Yet, the Sussexes apparently have one benefactor who was so excited to have them back in the U.K. that he actually helped to finance their big move.
Billionaire Ian Wace is the CEO of one of the largest hedge funds there is, Marshall Wace LLP, and he is said to be worth approximately $1.2 billion. He also happens to be close friends with Harry. While Wace hasn't commented on the matter, rumor has it the financier helped Harry and Meghan with the big move. It's no surprise Wace might have wanted to help his pal out as the two bonded over similar trauma they suffered in the past. Harry, of course, lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car accident. This is something Wace can relate to, as just three years prior, he survived a car crash that took the lives of his wife and two young children.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have friends in the U.K.
Ian Wace isn't the only friend Prince Harry has in his home country. His support system is among the many rumored reasons why Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the U.S. We still don't know why the Sussexes made the big move — especially considering their messy relationships with many members of the royal family and the fact that they aren't exactly being welcomed back with open arms. Yet Harry and Meghan are surely happy to get more time with their friend group as their young children grow up.
Singer Joss Stone caught up with her old pal Harry at the WellChild Awards a year before the Sussexes' U.K. return. Stone, herself, had just recently returned to the U.K. after living in Tennessee. "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children," she told Hello! According to her, "It was nice to share that with him because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back — for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and, most importantly, in a safe environment." Evidently, there are people in the U.K. making Harry and Meghan feel welcome... even if a full royal family reconciliation is slow to happen.