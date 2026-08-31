Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's UK Return Is Reportedly Being Funded By Billionaire Friend

It's only been a few days since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprising and seemingly abrupt move back to the U.K. This unexpected choice has raised quite a few questions about the couple's plans, their intentions, and whether Megxit being over means that a royal family truce has finally come to pass. Unsurprisingly, there are reportedly mixed feelings about Harry and Meghan's U.K. return among members of the royal family. Yet, the Sussexes apparently have one benefactor who was so excited to have them back in the U.K. that he actually helped to finance their big move.

Billionaire Ian Wace is the CEO of one of the largest hedge funds there is, Marshall Wace LLP, and he is said to be worth approximately $1.2 billion. He also happens to be close friends with Harry. While Wace hasn't commented on the matter, rumor has it the financier helped Harry and Meghan with the big move. It's no surprise Wace might have wanted to help his pal out as the two bonded over similar trauma they suffered in the past. Harry, of course, lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car accident. This is something Wace can relate to, as just three years prior, he survived a car crash that took the lives of his wife and two young children.