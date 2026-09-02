Dolly Parton's Final Note To Kids In Her Book Club Is Breaking Hearts Everywhere

Dolly Parton may be gone, but her legacy is here to stay in more ways than one. As both Hollywood and her fans react to Parton's heartbreaking death at 80, a letter from the late star is going viral. Parton's own words are proving yet again that she had a big heart. As the world looks back on the "Jolene" hitmaker's life, Dolly Parton's many charitable endeavors continue to be a hot topic of conversation. Naturally, one of her biggest philanthropic projects was Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that mails books to children up to the age of five. Since the Grammy winner founded the organization in 1995, it has supplied kids with well over 300 million books. When a child who receives books from the Imagination Library turns five, they age out of the program. Along with their final book, each kid gets a letter from Parton.

Dolly Parton's final note to children in her Imagination Library is going viral following her death. In the message, Parton encouraged kids receiving their last free book at age 5 to keep reading, dream big, learn as much as they can and care for the people who care for them.... pic.twitter.com/68ewY3qtl4 — Complex (@Complex) August 31, 2026

Now, that letter is making the rounds online. "Dear Imagination Library Graduate, my how time flies. It seems it was only yesterday when your family and friends read you your first story," the letter begins (via X). She then asks graduates to "promise me you will keep on reading" and encourages them to get books from their local library. The "9 to 5" hitmaker adds that if readers "dream big dreams; learn everything you can learn; and care for all those who care for you [...] You can be anyone you want to be." The letter ends with a very Parton sign-off: "You are terrific, and remember... I Will Always Love You, Dolly."