Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Old Hollywood's Most Legendary Blonde Bombshells
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A phrase that has existed for nearly 100 years, Hollywood has had a soft spot for the "blonde bombshell" almost as long as the movies have existed. The stereotypical term is used to describe a star who is, of course, blonde and often plays characters who aren't very bright but are absolutely stunning. The concept of the blonde bombshell was very popular in the 1950s, but it has continued through the ages. Suzanne Somers became famous playing one on "Three's Company," while Reese Witherspoon's most iconic role — Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" — plays on the concept by having people assume she isn't smart because of her looks and style. And in the 2020s, Sydney Sweeney has come to embody the term.
The actors who are given the distinctive title are often trapped in the types of roles that it is connected to, but in real life, they are business savvy women who understood how to use their looks to get the lives they dreamed of. Sadly, more than a few also fell victim to the dangers of fame. But the classic blonde bombshells continue to stand out as some of the most iconic figures in film and TV, and for good reason. Their beauty and style had ramifications far past the celluloid strips their movies are preserved on, changing pop culture and reinventing how women were perceived by the world.
Jean Harlow was the first blonde bombshell
Often credited as the first blonde bombshell, in part because of her starring role in the movie "Bombshell," Jean Harlow was an undeniable beauty of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Harlow was also the first platinum blonde when makeup artist Max Factor lightened her hair to the point that it was nearly white.
Harlow's captivating eyes drew everyone's attention, but it was her Cupid's bow lips — again courtesy of Factor — that really wowed the audiences. Along with being an all-time beauty, Harlow was famous for playing immoral vixens with a sense of humor, landing one-liners with the best of them.
Mae West played into the blonde bombshell look
Mae West's career took off when she starred in "Sex," a play she wrote and directed that also landed her in jail for "corrupting the morals of youth" (via History Today). Her time behind bars solidified her seductive persona, and she played into her blonde bombshell looks to a comedic degree, fully aware of how outlandish her style was.
West's dark makeup made her eyes and lips pop on screen, contrasting them against her pale skin and platinum hair. She wore tight dresses that showed off her figure and, to top it all off, covered herself in glittering jewels. As West told Charlotte Chandler in "The Ultimate Seduction," "There's nothing better in life than diamonds" (per The Guardian).
Marilyn Monroe is the blonde bombshell queen
The most iconic blonde bombshell of all time, Marilyn Monroe's tragic life stood in contrast to the image she presented to the world. Her dreamy eyes, button nose, and full lips — often made all the more attention-grabbing with her use of bright red lipstick — captured the hearts of millions and continues to inspire performers to this day. Adding to it all was her stunning hourglass figure and soft, breathy voice.
While Monroe played into the "dumb blonde" persona for the cameras, the star was as smart as she was beautiful. Monroe founded her own production company, was an avid reader, and used her fame to help minority performers gain the respect they deserved. Monroe truly had it all.
Grace Kelly went from blonde bombshell to princess
Grace Kelly redefined the blonde bombshell, bringing an elegance to the stereotype that had not existed before. With deep blue eyes that pierced the screen and into the hearts of audiences, Kelly replaced the usual titillating methods of the blonde bombshell with a sophisticated style. Her stunning gowns showed off her figure, but added a sense of poise that, along with her Mid-Atlantic accent, set her apart from her flaxen-haired peers. The truth of Kelly is that she was born into wealth and accustomed to a lavish lifestyle before she became a star, but it still shocked the world when she gave up her career to marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco.
Jayne Mansfield was trapped in the blonde bombshell trope
Promoted as "Marilyn Monroe, king-sized" (per The Hollywood Reporter), Jayne Mansfield initially played into her blonde bombshell looks, using an "accidental" wardrobe malfunction to launch her career. The icon's naturally busty figure, accentuated by her impossibly thin waist, turned her into a sex symbol and one of the first Playboy Playmates. She used her sex appeal to build a movie career, and soon proved she was more than just her looks. As beauty standards shifted in the 1960s, Mansfield's career suffered. She tragically died in a car accident in 1967, but her legacy lives on through her daughter, Mariska Hargitay.
Brigitte Bardot was the first of her kind
With her pouty lips, long blonde hair, and smokey makeup, actor and model Brigitte Bardot fit nicely into the blonde bombshell, but her sensual qualities and European style added something new to the mix. A trained ballerina, Bardot knew how to move with grace, and used her skills to become the first "sex kitten." Bardot became a worldwide sensation when she starred in " ... And God Created Woman" and used her fame to be a movie star and a pop sensation, branching her career out in a way her fellow blonde bombshells hadn't.
Anita Ekberg was 'a grandiose creature'
Federico Fellini once described Anita Ekberg as " ... a grandiose creature, extraterrestrial and at the same time moving and irresistible" (via The Guardian). The actor started her rise to fame when she was named Miss Sweden and used it to become a model. One of her earliest roles was in 1953's "Abbott and Costello Go to Mars," and her stunning looks and statuesque figure soon made her a star.
Like Grace Kelly, Ekberg brought an elegance to the blonde bombshell look. Her personal style even inspired fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana, who built their magazine, "Swide," with her in mind. And, like Mae West, Ekberg had fun with her reputation as a blonde beauty, playing an exaggerated version of herself in "Hollywood or Bust."
Kim Novak bewitched the world
Where most blonde bombshells were famous for their sultry glances, Kim Novak's big green eyes gave the actor a sense of vulnerability. Along with her beautiful peepers, her high cheekbones, perfectly coifed blonde locks, and full lips made Novak an unstoppable force.
Novak's style made her a perfect choice to play the bohemian witch living in Greenwich Village in "Bell, Book and Candle," and her curvaceous figure stunned audiences when she showed up in tight, all-black outfits that seemed to turn her into a silhouette. It's no wonder James Stewart's character fell under her spell in the movie.