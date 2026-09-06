Gorgeous Throwback Photos Of Old Hollywood's Most Legendary Blonde Bombshells

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A phrase that has existed for nearly 100 years, Hollywood has had a soft spot for the "blonde bombshell" almost as long as the movies have existed. The stereotypical term is used to describe a star who is, of course, blonde and often plays characters who aren't very bright but are absolutely stunning. The concept of the blonde bombshell was very popular in the 1950s, but it has continued through the ages. Suzanne Somers became famous playing one on "Three's Company," while Reese Witherspoon's most iconic role — Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" — plays on the concept by having people assume she isn't smart because of her looks and style. And in the 2020s, Sydney Sweeney has come to embody the term.

The actors who are given the distinctive title are often trapped in the types of roles that it is connected to, but in real life, they are business savvy women who understood how to use their looks to get the lives they dreamed of. Sadly, more than a few also fell victim to the dangers of fame. But the classic blonde bombshells continue to stand out as some of the most iconic figures in film and TV, and for good reason. Their beauty and style had ramifications far past the celluloid strips their movies are preserved on, changing pop culture and reinventing how women were perceived by the world.