The Complete Transformation Of Brigitte Bardot

Born to Louis and Anne-Marie Bardot on September 28, 1934, Brigitte Bardot entered into the affluent world of the Parisian bourgeois. She spent her formative years in the luxurious 16th arrondissement (neighborhood) of Paris, France, inhabiting a gargantuan, nine-bedroom apartment where she spent most of her childhood. Architectural Digest reports that Bardot biographer Jeffery Robinson once described the sheer scale and grandeur of the family's primary residence, stating, "There was an enormously long hallway running straight through the center of the apartment from the large entrance hall all the way back to the servants' quarters and the kitchen." He also detailed the fine, formal furnishings of the home and its faithful representation of elegance held near and dear to the upper-middle class of Parisian society.

In addition to the Bardots' fashionable apartment in the heart of the city, they also enjoyed the open space and serenity of a weekend residence just west of Paris in Louveciennes. If two homes weren't enough to satisfy their need for tranquility, convenience, and opulence, Bardot and her family also regularly vacationed at high-profile, fashionable destinations in both winter and summer. Their bi-annual convalescence brought them to the village of Megève, nestled in the Alps, as well as the Atlantic coast resorts, and — of course — the picturesque Saint-Tropez.

To ensure that Bardot and her sister, Marie-Jeanne, fit in with the wealthy crowds their parents associated with, they were raised in a structured, disciplined, and conservative household where strict standards of behavior were upheld at all times. Bardot later explained that it was this heavily restricted environment that was a driving force behind her revolt against the constraints of societal expectations.