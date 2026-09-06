A Famous Ex Weighed In On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding

Swifties are still bursting to know what Taylor Swift's wedding was really like. Aside from the fact that there were multiple celebs we didn't expect to see at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and that some celebs have spilled stories from Swift and Kelce's nuptials, we don't know much. But we do know that a certain famous ex of the Grammy winner was invited and didn't attend, and he just weighed in on the star-studded event. During a gig at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 2026, as part of his residency, Harry Styles gave a humorous nod to his former girlfriend's big day. "We're at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks," he told the crowd. "And they also do weddings," Styles quipped, per the Daily Mail. Despite fans waiting with bated breath for him to say more, the "Golden" hitmaker didn't elaborate any further.

As for why he wasn't in attendance, sources confirmed to Variety ahead of the big day that Styles had to decline the invitation because of conflicting tour dates. The former One Direction star's fianceé, Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance, though. Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' relationship timeline was nothing if not tumultuous, with the celebrity couple's breakup reportedly being terribly messy. But they eventually made amends. Following the 2021 Grammy Awards, where the "Lavender Haze" songstress loudly cheered for her ex as he took home his first Grammy, insiders clarified to Entertainment Tonight, "[They] have been cordial and fine for a while now."

The source elaborated, "[Taylor and Harry] have both really matured since they dated and respect each other's careers." So cordial and fine, in fact, that the pop star even ended up inviting her former lover to her wedding.