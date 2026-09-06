A Famous Ex Weighed In On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding
Swifties are still bursting to know what Taylor Swift's wedding was really like. Aside from the fact that there were multiple celebs we didn't expect to see at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, and that some celebs have spilled stories from Swift and Kelce's nuptials, we don't know much. But we do know that a certain famous ex of the Grammy winner was invited and didn't attend, and he just weighed in on the star-studded event. During a gig at Madison Square Garden on August 30, 2026, as part of his residency, Harry Styles gave a humorous nod to his former girlfriend's big day. "We're at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks," he told the crowd. "And they also do weddings," Styles quipped, per the Daily Mail. Despite fans waiting with bated breath for him to say more, the "Golden" hitmaker didn't elaborate any further.
As for why he wasn't in attendance, sources confirmed to Variety ahead of the big day that Styles had to decline the invitation because of conflicting tour dates. The former One Direction star's fianceé, Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance, though. Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' relationship timeline was nothing if not tumultuous, with the celebrity couple's breakup reportedly being terribly messy. But they eventually made amends. Following the 2021 Grammy Awards, where the "Lavender Haze" songstress loudly cheered for her ex as he took home his first Grammy, insiders clarified to Entertainment Tonight, "[They] have been cordial and fine for a while now."
The source elaborated, "[Taylor and Harry] have both really matured since they dated and respect each other's careers." So cordial and fine, in fact, that the pop star even ended up inviting her former lover to her wedding.
Harry Styles is planning a wedding of his own
When Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first spotted together in August 2025, fans were understandably excited. But that was nothing compared to the frenzy when the boyband heartthrob asked the actor to marry him just eight months later, in April 2026. It was very unexpected, to say the least, and now the celebrity couple has a wedding of their own to plan. But if reports are to be believed, the ceremony itself won't be nearly as big of a bash as Taylor Swift's Madison Square Garden nuptials. "Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that's a big part of the wedding for them," an insider disclosed to People in September 2026. "Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them." No expense will be spared for the reception, however, with the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star and Grammy winner reportedly planning a "big party" for their nearest and dearest after they say "I do."
Still, the insider insisted the celebrity couple has a very laidback approach. "They're not very fussy when it comes to wedding details. They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear," they clarified. The Kravitz-Styles wedding might be laidback, but the engagement ring Styles bought "The Batman" star is anything but. Diamond expert Olivia Landau dished to InStyle in June 2026 that the sparkler likely lands in the six to nine-carat range, which gives it a very high price tag; Landau estimated it to have cost around $500,000. It's been widely speculated that the ring is from the Jessica McCormack collection since Kravitz is a long-time ambassador for the brand.