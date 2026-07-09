We Didn't Expect To See These Celebs At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding

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Taylor Swift's wedding extravaganza is certainly not something people will stop talking about anytime soon. And if the guest list is any indication, dedicated fans will still be doing an analysis of the event for weeks. Because honestly, in many respects, it was pretty mind-boggling. Swift and her new hubby, Travis Kelce, invited over 1,000 people, and it seems that the couple barely knew some of them, while many others, whom they're known to be close friends with, saw their invitations get lost in the mail (*cough* Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds *cough cough*). Harry Styles, whose brief romance with the "cardigan" hitmaker was so epic that it basically inspired the entirety of her record-breaking "1989" album, skipped the wedding by choice (okay, fine, he was on tour in London), but Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance (she's known to be friends with Swift).

Lively was left to watch from home because of her legal drama with Justin Baldoni, which the actor inadvertently dragged her BFF into (it reportedly put a real strain on them). An event of this magnitude will really show other people who your friends are, and Swift and Kelce definitely surprised us. Then again, the award-winning songstress clarified on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2025 that she wasn't going to trim her guest list in an attempt to keep things small. Swift is a billionaire, after all. She professed, "I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I'm not gonna do that," per Vogue.