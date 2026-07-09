We Didn't Expect To See These Celebs At Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding
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Taylor Swift's wedding extravaganza is certainly not something people will stop talking about anytime soon. And if the guest list is any indication, dedicated fans will still be doing an analysis of the event for weeks. Because honestly, in many respects, it was pretty mind-boggling. Swift and her new hubby, Travis Kelce, invited over 1,000 people, and it seems that the couple barely knew some of them, while many others, whom they're known to be close friends with, saw their invitations get lost in the mail (*cough* Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds *cough cough*). Harry Styles, whose brief romance with the "cardigan" hitmaker was so epic that it basically inspired the entirety of her record-breaking "1989" album, skipped the wedding by choice (okay, fine, he was on tour in London), but Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, was in attendance (she's known to be friends with Swift).
Lively was left to watch from home because of her legal drama with Justin Baldoni, which the actor inadvertently dragged her BFF into (it reportedly put a real strain on them). An event of this magnitude will really show other people who your friends are, and Swift and Kelce definitely surprised us. Then again, the award-winning songstress clarified on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2025 that she wasn't going to trim her guest list in an attempt to keep things small. Swift is a billionaire, after all. She professed, "I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there. I'm not gonna do that," per Vogue.
No one thought Simone Biles would be in attendance
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles set the internet alight when she shared some snaps of herself and husband Jonathan Owens on their way to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on Instagram. The comments section was flooded with confused fans who hadn't even realized Biles and the pop star were close. Sure, there have been plenty of times when Swift and Biles shared their love for each other on social media, but few thought that would warrant an invite to the wedding of the decade. "When has Simone Biles and Taylor Swift even spoken to each other?" one confused user wondered. The decorated gymnast replied with a comment of her own, reasoning simply, "Remember this, I only show y'all what I want y'all to know." Fair enough.
Digging a little deeper, the A-listers have communicated quite a few times on social media (and apparently, a lot more behind the scenes too). Swift notably offered her support as Biles competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking to X to respond to NBC's post about her routine, in which the outlet used the title of Swift's hit song "...Ready For It?" to drive their point home. The Grammy winner responded, "Watched this so many times and still unready. She's ready for it tho."
Swift also narrated a video hyping up Biles during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after the gymnast decided not to compete with the U.S. women's gymnastics team because of mental health challenges. When she returned to the beam in August, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's encouraging video was played. "She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero," Swift proclaimed, per Today. Biles expressed her thanks on X, gushing, "I love you @taylorswift13."
Karlie Kloss' attendance came amid rumors that she and Taylor Swift had a major falling out
When Taylor Swift is mad at someone, she tends to write about it in a song (or several). Swifties were convinced that her 2020 track "It's Time to Go" was about Swift's friendship breakup with Karlie Kloss, which, according to the swirling rumors, was all thanks to one Scooter Braun. The music executive was involved in a nasty and very public spat with the singer-songwriter over the masters for her first six albums, which he acquired and kept, to Swift's understandable chagrin. What followed was a lengthy and dramatic back-and-forth with the Grammy winner ultimately re-recording her records to stick it to Braun.
Kloss was photographed having fun with the record exec and some friends in 2019, amid his drama with her pop star bestie, and fans were convinced this meant that their once close friendship was cooked. It didn't help that Kloss also got cozy with Katy Perry, who inspired "Bad Blood." All of this to say, it was quite a shock when the supermodel showed up to Madison Square Garden on July 3, to attend Swift's wedding. Aside from their supposed feud, it's also common knowledge among fans that the "22" hitmaker didn't attend Kloss' 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner, nor was she present at the big 2019 bash the couple held in celebration of their marriage. Braun, meanwhile, was there.
Fans deemed the supermodel thoroughly booted from Swift's inner circle when she was spotted at the 2023 Eras Tour and was resigned to general seating like the rest of us mere mortals instead of being in the VIP tent. Fortunately, the two reportedly managed to hash out their issues just in time for Kloss to get invited to the wedding.
Ethan Hawke didn't think he'd score an invite to the wedding of the year
Ethan Hawke made an appearance in Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" music video, sure, but we didn't expect that to score him an invite to her wedding. Lo and behold, it did, and we strongly suspect that the "Dead Poets Society" star was just as shocked as we were. After Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement in 2025, Hawke confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he didn't expect to be invited to the big day. In fact, the Oscar nominee revealed that he'd never even been invited to a Chiefs game, though this was his heart's desire. Now, if you can't even score an invite to the game, surely a wedding is out of the question.
The interviewer joked that Hawke would make a great ringbearer, to which he shared, "I don't think I'm gonna be invited, but I can hope. I just want to be invited to a Chiefs game. That'd be fine. I don't need to go to the whole magillah." We don't know if the celebrity couple watched this interview and promptly added him to the guest list, but it's definitely possible. Funnily enough, Hawke's daughter, "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke, is the Swiftie in the family. In fact, she's the reason he was in the "Fortnight" music video in the first place, having given his number to Swift after she expressed interest in having him in it.
Few expected to see Brad Pitt show up
Did Brad Pitt score an invitation to Taylor Swift's wedding because she once wrote a song about him, or maybe because Travis Kelce had the Oscar winner on his "New Heights" podcast? Yeah, we don't get it either. But hey, when you're the biggest pop star in the world, then you can invite whoever you want. Swift and Pitt do have some things in common (aside from being ridiculously rich). Pitt has had his fair share of failed relationships, which the tabloids naturally feasted on, and the "Love Story" hitmaker can certainly relate. His attendance was kind of funny, though, especially if you take into account that a teenage Swift once wrote a song in which she admitted she'd leave her boyfriend for the actor.
The unreleased track, "Til Brad Pitt Comes Along," has a chorus that will probably make the star cringe a little today: "It would take Brad Pitt to leave you / It takes five seconds to need you," (via Genius). Er, awkward. Let's hope he never heard it. Some fans were wholly unimpressed by the "Fight Club" star's attendance, with one disgruntled critic taking to Reddit to note that Pitt doesn't exactly have a great public track record and therefore should not even have been considered as a guest, pointing out that even his own children want nothing to do with him. The actor's former wife, Angelina Jolie, has also accused him of abusing both herself and their kids. Maybe Swift and Kelce don't read the papers.
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Sacha Baron Cohen's attendance raised some eyebrows
Of all the people we thought Taylor Swift would invite to her wedding, Sacha Baron Cohen didn't even occur to us. But he showed up to the festivities at Madison Square Garden along with all the other A-listers regardless. Baron Cohen is a hugely controversial figure, having ruffled plenty of feathers with his comedy, which, according to some, is downright offensive and not funny. But some celebs reckon the "Borat" star's output isn't the only thing that's offensive — Rebel Wilson claimed that his personality isn't that great either.
In her memoir, "Rebel Rising," the Aussie actor dedicated an entire chapter to her horrible experience working with the comedian on the widely-panned 2016 movie "Grimsby." However, much of it ended up being redacted because of pushback from Baron Cohen's legal team. In the book, Wilson described working with him as "the worst experience of my professional life" and called the actor an "a**hole." Baron Cohen strongly denied his former co-star's allegations. Given the "Bruno" star's history of viciously stirring the pot (and the allegations from Wilson), it is odd that Swift thought it a good idea to invite Baron Cohen.
Fans took to Reddit to express their distaste with the decision while others speculated that the "You Need to Calm Down" hitmaker had, in fact, given Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' invitations to Baron Cohen and Brad Pitt, respectively. "I'm not a fan of Blake and Ryan, but would easily choose them over Brad and Sacha. The optics of having them at your wedding is definitely worse," one fan opined.