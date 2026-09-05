The Major Hollywood Star You Never Realized Was Gloria Steinem's Stepson

During her lifetime, Gloria Steinem made headlines primarily for her professional career as a journalist and activist for women's rights. Information about her personal life wasn't as widespread, including her marriage to David Bale, whom she wed in 2000. Although David died three years later, Steinem forged a strong bond with his four kids, one of whom is actor Christian Bale. "I think of him as a friend, not a stepson. He is a truly great actor," Steinem told The New York Times in 2020. Steinem appreciated her stepson on a personal level rather than being starstruck by his onscreen performances. She was also delighted to cultivate relationships with her late husband's grandchildren, including Christian's daughter, Emmeline Bale.

Christian and his wife, Sibi Bale, married just nine months before Steinem married David. Ironically, one source of common ground between the pioneering feminist and her stepson was that neither had historically been a fan of marriage. If Steinem's case, she'd come close to marrying twice before, but ended up reconsidering each time.

Although falling in love changed both Steinem and Christian's minds, Steinem's decision was also based on practical considerations. David was originally from South Africa and marrying Steinem gave him the opportunity to continue residing in the U.S. Steinem never regretted her decision, nor the challenges of caring for him before he died. "David and I loved each other and wanted to be together," Steinem recalled to The New York Times.