Gloria Steinem Had A Close Friendship With One Of The UK's Most Controversial Royals

Journalist, feminist, and social and political activist Gloria Steinem died on September 2, 2026, at the age of 92. As the world mourns her passing, the media is also looking back on Steinem's impressive life — and her celebrity relationships. One in particular stands out: Steinem's friendship with Meghan Markle. The activist was no stranger to controversy, so it's not really that shocking she took the Duchess of Sussex under her wing after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's abrupt exit from the U.K. The former "Suits" star wasn't exactly the most popular person around at the time, but the two women bonded after banding together to cold call voters ahead of the 2020 election.

"Meghan, I owe this friendship to you," Steinem said in a 2022 feature they did together, for Vogue, in support of women's reproductive rights. "Because I did not realize that in California, where I was sheltering on a friend's ranch, we were neighbors. Or at least what is called neighbors in California, which means you're, what, a half-hour away." Shortly after they befriended each other in 2020, Steinem was asked about her budding friendship with the duchess during an interview with "Access Hollywood." "[Meghan is] smart, authentic, funny, political," Steinem remarked, per Fox News. Speaking to People in 2022, the feminist noted that the media's portrayal of the royal was wildly inaccurate, bluntly pointing out, "Maybe it's the British tabloids that are the problem."

Meghan was equally fond of her fellow feminist. In the Vogue feature, she shared that, after news of the overturning of Roe v. Wade broke, her first call was to Steinem, "Because in all of it, she reminds me that when you have anger, you have to channel that energy into something that makes a difference. That's what activism is."