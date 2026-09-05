Souvenirs, Art, And An Alcove Bed: Gloria Steinem's NYC Brownstone Was Like 'Another World'

Gloria Steinem was certainly a force of nature. The journalist and activist somehow managed to have a home that, like her, was one of a kind. The feminist icon lived in a New York City brownstone that she decorated over the course of decades. Activist and writer Dominique Browning was one of around 15 women who visited Steinem's home for a "climate talking circle" in February 2026, and after Steinem's death, Browning called it "another world" and a "magical house" in an interview with People.

Steinem had first moved into the brownstone with a roommate in 1968. It was just a few years before Steinem's passing that interior designer to the stars Jane Hallworth was tasked with making over her home. "There's something so utterly approachable about Gloria. But it's an approachable moment on Mount Olympus," Hallworth told Architectural Digest in 2024. More than 50 years after moving in, Steinem had turned her Manhattan home into a tapestry of bright colors, prints, and whimsically complex clutter, which unsurprisingly included refrigerator magnets modeled after famous women in history.

"Obviously I'm not a modern person — " Steinem joked to the outlet, noting, "There's a kind of antiseptic furniture look I would not love." Evidently, then, Hallworth was successful in helping turn Steinem's bold, eclectic, detail-heavy taste into a beautiful maximalist space. Hallworth did not, however, change Steinem's bedroom, instead saying, "No way! Gloria's bedroom is so punk rock. I wouldn't." Even with the help of a designer, it's clear that Steinem's taste demanded to be seen.