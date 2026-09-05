Don't Ever Ask Sandra Bullock This Question About Practical Magic

What can you do when you're part of a witch family whose romances are cursed? That's the premise of "Practical Magic," the 1998 fantasy film that has cast a spell on audiences for nearly three decades. Yet it wasn't well received in the press when it debuted; the revered Roger Ebert called it "too scary for children and too childish for adults," per his website. Other critics had a different issue with the movie, and one of its stars is still steaming hotter than a cauldron over it.

Sandra Bullock — who, along with Nicole Kidman, is still a bombshell after all these years, btw — reminisced about the film's reception ahead of the sequel, "Practical Magic 2." In an interview with Vanity Fair, the "Blind Side" Oscar-winner explained that the film "was such a horrific experience for us, because it was a movie that we were just so proud to make, and then the reception was so brutal. You know: How many women do you need in a film? And all that kind of stuff." Along with Bullock and Kidman, "Magic" featured a heavily female cast, including Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Critics also found the movie's style hard to pin down. "'There's just so many tones, like comedy and drama and magic,'" Bullock echoed the complaints in a presser with Entertainment Weekly. "And I'm like, have you lived any life?"