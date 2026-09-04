Nicole Kidman's Love Life Is Sizzling Again With 'Casual' Romance After Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman is definitely enjoying her single girl era. Lately, it seems as though the star is doing better than ever since her divorce from Keith Urban nearly a year ago. Now, she has officially started dating again. And, there is one man, in particular, who seems to have her attention.

"Nicole is dating again after her divorce from Keith and has been seeing businessman Michael Reinstein," an insider told Us Weekly. From the sound of it, though, she's not rushing into anything. According to the source, "It is casual, and she is having fun. They were set up by mutual friends. She has also been on several dates with other people, and her friends are always trying to set her up." After being married for nearly 20 years and having two daughters together, Kidman and Urban's divorce was complicated, and at first, it was clearly painful for Kidman. Now, though, the "Practical Magic 2" star has clearly settled happily into her current chapter. And, that means she doesn't intend to settle down again anytime soon.

"I rally against limitations," the star told Variety back in March. According to her, "... I'm like that in my personal life. This year and my next few years are for the adventures. I'm at a certain time in my life. I'm going to do the things I've always dreamt of doing that are not anything to do with work. Just to do with exploration."