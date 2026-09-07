King Charles Erases 'Confusion' About Harry & Meghan's Royal Status Amid Surprise UK Return
If you followed the drama surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepping back from their royal duties in early 2020, you were probably as surprised as we were to hear the couple was moving back to the UK. While Harry and Meghan might not be making a permanent move, they'll apparently be across the pond long enough for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to enroll in school. We don't know exactly how long they're going to stay, but we do know they won't be assuming any royal duties, and King Charles III has made that crystal clear. In fact, he issued a letter released to officials across the UK outlining the situation from the palace's perspective.
"To help avoid doubt or confusion," the letter reads, "the King has directed that the following information be shared ... there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," according to Newsweek. So they're back in the UK, but not back in the official royal fold, essentially.
The letter did acknowledge the couple will be doing charity work while back in the UK — patronages in support of various charities are a longtime royal occupation. But for Meghan and Harry, the work "is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't to be referred to as HRH right now
The letter from King Charles III also confirmed the Sussexes are not to be referred to as His or Her Royal Highness. The HRH titles were taken away when they gave up their official royal duties. That helps make it clear for anyone who might address them: just because they're back in England where Harry grew up as royalty, that does not mean they're officially working royals once again.
Interestingly enough, though, the letter said that use of the HRH titles for Harry and Meghan "remain[s] in abeyance," indicating a potentially temporary suspension of said titles. The word choice seems to leave a window open, even if only the tiniest sliver, hinting there's a chance the two may someday become HRHs again in the future. That would require a significant thawing in the frosty relationship between Harry and William, Prince of Wales, so it's not something we anticipate happening anytime soon.
Even without being working royals, Harry and Meghan have kept busy. Harry has been involved in the Invictus Games, an adaptive sports competition for service members that he helped found more than 10 years ago. The next competition will take place in Birmingham, England in July 2027. The couple could be planning to stay in the UK through the games. There have been rumors Meghan will return to acting with a role in Netflix's "The Gentlemen," too. Even if she doesn't, she still has her lifestyle brand, As Ever. After all, the brand recently released a new Napa Valley sparkling wine, so it clearly hasn't become an afterthought amid their move.