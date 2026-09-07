King Charles Erases 'Confusion' About Harry & Meghan's Royal Status Amid Surprise UK Return

If you followed the drama surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepping back from their royal duties in early 2020, you were probably as surprised as we were to hear the couple was moving back to the UK. While Harry and Meghan might not be making a permanent move, they'll apparently be across the pond long enough for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to enroll in school. We don't know exactly how long they're going to stay, but we do know they won't be assuming any royal duties, and King Charles III has made that crystal clear. In fact, he issued a letter released to officials across the UK outlining the situation from the palace's perspective.

"To help avoid doubt or confusion," the letter reads, "the King has directed that the following information be shared ... there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," according to Newsweek. So they're back in the UK, but not back in the official royal fold, essentially.

The letter did acknowledge the couple will be doing charity work while back in the UK — patronages in support of various charities are a longtime royal occupation. But for Meghan and Harry, the work "is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."