Dolly Parton's Rarely Talked-About Niece Danielle Parton Is Both Beauty & Brains

For her millions of fans, Dolly Parton's legacy will live on through her beautiful songs, her fantastic movies, and her generous and loving spirit. For her family, there is a deeper connection, one that includes all those amazing traits, but also the star's more personal side that she only shared with her nearest and dearest. With 11 brothers and sisters, Parton's family was quite large. While some followed in her footsteps, most of Parton's loved ones chose a life out of the spotlight. Danielle Parton, the daughter of Dolly's brother, Bobby, is one member of the family who didn't want to live in the public eye, but there is no doubt that she is as beautiful, smart, and confident as her famous aunt was.

Seeing the two side-by-side — Danielle is on the left — it is impossible not to notice the resemblance. Both blondes had the same wide smile that exudes joy, the same slightly mischievous gleam in their eyes, and a fashion style that pops. And, if that wasn't enough, the two may even have shared their makeup; it sure looks like the famous aunt and her niece had the same color lipstick on in the photo. Danielle, however, sported a more subdued eye makeup look, opting for a light pink eyeshadow rather than her aunt's bright blue.

Like her aunt, Danielle is also breaking barriers, becoming the first woman in the family to earn a college degree. She also runs her own business, Shine Girl, that sells moonshine made using old Parton family recipes. And, proving that she is as courageous as her "Jolene" singing aunt, Danielle has also served in the military, flying C-130s and C-5s in combat situations.