Mariska Hargitay Nearly Ditched Law & Order: SVU, But These Blunt 4 Words Stopped Her

Mariska Hargitay became a mainstay on the small screen with her role as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The show first debuted in 1999 when Benson was just a junior detective. Fast-forward some 20+ years, and Benson is the captain and commanding officer of the SVU. Hargitay became the show's lead character when Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler, left "SVU" in 2011, and the show seems impossible to imagine without her at the heart of it. However, Hargitay did have a moment of hesitation over continuing to play Benson, but an actor friend seemed to have helped change her perspective.

In a 2026 interview with Variety, Hargitay described a chat that she'd had with Julianna Margulies. Hargitay was musing on leaving around Season 25 of "SVU," and Margulies famously left "ER" back in 2000. "I said, 'I've got to leave the show too. I don't want people to think I'm a one-trick pony,'" Hargitay told the outlet. "And she goes, 'Sweetheart, that ship's sailed.'"

Margulies had been on "ER" for six seasons when she left, and Hargitay had been playing Benson for decades when she floated the idea of leaving. We're definitely glad that Hargitay didn't bail.