Mariska Hargitay Nearly Ditched Law & Order: SVU, But These Blunt 4 Words Stopped Her
Mariska Hargitay became a mainstay on the small screen with her role as Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The show first debuted in 1999 when Benson was just a junior detective. Fast-forward some 20+ years, and Benson is the captain and commanding officer of the SVU. Hargitay became the show's lead character when Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler, left "SVU" in 2011, and the show seems impossible to imagine without her at the heart of it. However, Hargitay did have a moment of hesitation over continuing to play Benson, but an actor friend seemed to have helped change her perspective.
In a 2026 interview with Variety, Hargitay described a chat that she'd had with Julianna Margulies. Hargitay was musing on leaving around Season 25 of "SVU," and Margulies famously left "ER" back in 2000. "I said, 'I've got to leave the show too. I don't want people to think I'm a one-trick pony,'" Hargitay told the outlet. "And she goes, 'Sweetheart, that ship's sailed.'"
Margulies had been on "ER" for six seasons when she left, and Hargitay had been playing Benson for decades when she floated the idea of leaving. We're definitely glad that Hargitay didn't bail.
Mariska Hargitay doesn't sound like she'll be leaving SVU anytime soon
Even though it sounds like Mariska Hargitay had once considered moving on beyond "Law & Order: SVU," she also has appreciation for being able to play such a layered and complex character over time. "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told the "Today" show in 2024 (via X). "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story, right? Because we actually see this woman grow into her power."
Playing Benson since 1999, Hargitay's role has become the longest-running character on a primetime TV drama, so fans have been able to watch Hargitay's transformation both on- and off-screen. One person on X shared photos of Hargitay's character from different seasons and said, "growing up with olivia benson has really been something special."
"SVU" fans can rest easy since it sounds like Hargitay has moved past wanting to leave the show at all, and she's been able to find ways to flex her creative muscle beyond playing Benson. "Do I want to quit now? No," she told Variety. "Why? I made a movie while shooting; I did a play for six weeks on hiatus. I'm hosting the Emmys."