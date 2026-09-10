90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Looks Completely Different Today
Jasmine Pineda is not your average reality star. The Panama-born television personality, who rose to fame via the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, has embraced a wide range of experiences — both on and off the show. Pineda's journey has entailed falling in love with co-star Gino Palazzolo, tying the knot with him in 2023, and then filing for divorce from him in 2025. Prior to finalizing her legal separation with Palazzolo, Pineda fell in love again — this time with Matt Branistareanu — and even welcomed a baby girl with him.
As Pineda's life shifted dramatically in those two years, it might not be surprising that her appearance changed too. Indeed, Pineda's beauty evolution has led her to try out new looks, change her hairstyle multiple times, and embrace the physical transformations that go along with pregnancy and childbirth. Throughout it all, Pineda has also dealt with medical conditions like alopecia areata and lipedema. But even as Pineda's body has endured all kinds of impactful situations, she has kept a smile on her face and her head held high. The reality TV star has also been very open about the evolution of her body over the years.
Jasmine Pineda experienced weight fluctuations during the pandemic
Jasmine Pineda has always considered herself to be pretty transparent — even when it comes to discussions about her body. As the former "90 Day Fiancé" star once put it in an interview with Swooon, "I don't have a problem [opening up] because I have no filter, and I just portray myself as it is." Because of this attitude, Pineda has been happy to fill her fans in regarding her physical transformation over the years. When her weight fluctuated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pineda took to social media to tell her followers about how her appearance had changed.
In the caption of an Instagram Reel displaying photos of her weight fluctuations, Pineda described the way that she had gained weight during the pandemic — and lost it in the aftermath. "After gaining 22 pounds during the pandemic, it took me more than a year to set up my mind and get back on track," the reality star wrote. Although Pineda did say that she was happier after changing her lifestyle, she was also sure to mention that she was still happy at a larger size.
Indeed, for Pineda, the most significant aspect of her lifestyle change was improving her mental health — not her physical appearance. As she wrote in the same Instagram caption, "The most visible changes might be the physical ones, but the most important ones have been the ones I've made mentally, emotionally, and spiritually."
Jasmine Pineda celebrated her body throughout pregnancy and postpartum
The pandemic was not the only instance when Jasmine Pineda opened up about her physical transformation. After giving birth to her daughter, Matilda, on March 21, 2025, Pineda decided to clue her followers in on the way that pregnancy and birth had impacted her body. As ScreenRant reported, Pineda described these changes in the caption of a now-deleted reel featuring images of herself pre- and post-pregnancy. "I gained over 50 pounds during pregnancy," the reality star shared. She was also quick to normalize eating during pregnancy, noting, "I ate so much."
These days, it's common for celebrities to work throughout their pregnancies — and even sport jaw-droppingly gorgeous red carpet maternity looks. Then comes the pressure to bounce back. According to Pineda, the whole concept of simply returning to her pre-birth body doesn't make sense. In the previously cited Instagram caption, Pineda reportedly wrote, "You're not just bouncing back ... you're bouncing forward." For the "90 Day Fiancé" star, bouncing forward meant accepting the changes that came with the postpartum period and evolving into a new version of herself. Her immediate goals? To grow "stronger, softer, and so much more powerful than before."
Apparently, Pineda began to feel more powerful immediately after giving birth. In the caption of a separate Instagram post, featuring photographs of Pineda's labor, the reality star told fans about her unmedicated birth story. "I feel the most powerful woman ever after birthing her," Pineda wrote.
She opened up about the challenges and rewards of breastfeeding
After welcoming her daughter, Matilda, in 2025, Jasmine Pineda began her breastfeeding journey. As the mother of two other children from a previous relationship, Pineda already considered herself an experienced parent. That said, Pineda did not exactly find that breastfeeding was all smooth sailing. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is fairly common — and it's also one of the things you'll wish you'd known before having a baby. Writing about the ups and downs of her experience in the caption of an Instagram post featuring Matilda on her breast, Pineda shared, "This journey hasn't been easy, but it's been sacred."
Indeed, although Pineda's breastfeeding journey presented its challenges, she ultimately felt that the experience had been worth it. "Six months of breastfeeding my sweet Matilda ... six months of sacrifice, strength, and love poured from my body to hers," the reality star gushed in the same caption. Ultimately, Pineda found that breastfeeding Matilda offered her the opportunity to celebrate her body and appreciate everything that she had been through. "I thank my body for rising to the challenge, for sustaining us, and for reminding me of the power within me," she wrote. Because it requires a significant amount of energy — breastfeeding burns a surprising number of calories — the human body has to work hard to make the process work. With this in mind, Pineda's goal of "honoring my body" was totally on point.
The reality star has tried to embrace all facets of her new identity in motherhood
Postpartum life may have transformed Jasmine Pineda's body — but it also changed her vibe. Prior to welcoming Matilda, Pineda spent a whole lot of time in front of the cameras. Since embracing this new phase of motherhood, however, Pineda has begun to step away from her connection to the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. "Currently, I'm writing a cookbook," Pineda told Swooon. "I am also just trying to balance this mom life with the past version of myself." Would she ever return to reality TV? Apparently, the answer would not be "no."
"I'm an open book, and my story is not over. This is a new chapter in my life, and if given the opportunity to be on the show again, I will be willing to," Pineda explained. That said, Pineda didn't hesitate to say that she was still figuring out who she wanted to be moving forward. Describing herself as a "passionate Latina that likes other things, you know, besides cooking and taking care of my family," Pineda also asserted, "I'm trying to find a middle point." While it may not always be easy to find that sense of balance after welcoming a new baby, Pineda said she was determined to make it work. "That's more or less what I'm going through right now," she revealed.
Jasmine Pineda underwent dental surgery
Just one month after Jasmine Pineda welcomed her daughter, Matilda, she began to experience severe dental pain. Overcome with discomfort, she placed a phone call to her partner, Matt Branistareanu, who swiftly arranged an appointment with an endodontist. Shortly after Pineda arrived at her appointment, it became clear that there was something terribly wrong. As Pineda wrote on her Instagram Stories (via Us Magazine), "My gums got so messed up during pregnancy, it caused some issues." How severe? "I had an emergency surgery [on] one of my [teeth]," Pineda revealed.
For Pineda, this experience was overwhelming. Although she was only about four weeks postpartum, the reality star was forced to spend hours away from her newborn daughter — not to mention undergo a serious surgery. That said, while the situation was far from ideal, Pineda was happy to be able to rely on Branistareanu to hold down the fort. "He stayed home taking care of [Matilda] while I went to have surgery," Pineda shared per the same Us Magazine report.
According to University of Utah Health, Pineda is not the only woman to experience this sort of issue during pregnancy. On the contrary, approximately 75% of expectant mothers develop gum inflammation prior to giving birth. In many cases, this problem leaves a lasting effect on the mouth — however, long-term issues can be mitigated by routine dental checks. By sharing her story on social media, Pineda brought attention to an important issue.
She spoke out about her experience of lipedema
Jasmine Pineda may enjoy plenty of reality TV fame, but that doesn't mean that her life is perfect — far from it. The former "90 Day Fiancé" cast member says that she has experienced a number of physical ailments over the years, among them lipedema. According to the Cleveland Clinic, lipedema is a medical condition where a special type of fat tissue forms on the legs. Unlike normally occurring fat, lipedema is not dispelled by changes in diet or exercise. It also causes quite a bit of pain and physical discomfort in addition to other symptoms such as swelling and bruising.
As ScreenRant reported, Pineda told her Instagram followers about her condition after a number of fans had expressed concern over the amount of bruising on her legs. On another occasion, Pineda shared a video about her lipedema pain management strategy on Facebook. Below footage of Pineda rubbing her legs with a massager, the reality star wrote, "Living with lipedema means my legs need extra love every day. Some days they feel heavy, swollen, and painful ... and this massage helps me feel a little relief."
In the previously cited Facebook caption, Pineda went on to explain the importance of her daily leg massage to her personal self-care routine. "Taking care of my body is not vanity; it's survival and self-love," she explained. Five minutes of self-care can change a woman's entire day, so we are totally on board!
Jasmine Pineda shaved her head due to alopecia
Lipedema is not the only condition that Jasmine Pineda has experienced. The television personality has also been diagnosed with alopecia areata. According to the Mayo Clinic, alopecia areata is a type of autoimmune disease that causes patients to lose large chunks of hair. For Pineda, this diagnosis has been extremely distressing. As the Panama-born reality star wrote in the caption of a 2023 Instagram photo displaying her hair loss, "This journey has not been an easy one for me. In my culture, our hair is like our crown; it's part of my identity."
In December 2025, Pineda spoke about the difficult decision to shave her head in response to her alopecia diagnosis. In an excerpt from "90 Day Fiancé" that was later shared on Facebook, Pineda explained that she began to lose a lot of hair after giving birth to her daughter, Matilda. The situation was so stressful for Pineda that she decided to do something unexpected. She shaved her head — and felt much better. "One way for me to control the situation and regain my power was to shave my head, and it feels so liberating," Pineda said.
Interestingly, Pineda's partner, Matt Branistareanu, also made the decision to shave his head in solidarity. While Pineda found his choice surprising, she was really touched by his commitment to her. "He looks hot," she gushed in the aforementioned excerpt. "Bald men are my thing!"
She started wearing wigs styled into a bob
Due to her alopecia areata diagnosis, Jasmine Pineda has worn wigs for much of her life. As the "90 Day Fiancé" star wrote in the caption of an Instagram post addressing her condition, "I have struggled with alopecia my whole life ... Hair extensions and wigs were an alternative to it." Indeed, throughout her time on TLC, Pineda was known to use these stylistic tools to create the impression of long locks. While she does occasionally continue to wear these pieces, photographs from Pineda's social media accounts from 2025 and 2026 show her wearing a series of shorter wigs — and they look super cute.
In July 2026, the television personality shared a picture of herself on Instagram in which she was wearing a sleek black wig. The piece featured a stunning bob, complete with blunt bangs. This was not the only time that Pineda wore a short wig. Just a couple of weeks later, Pineda posted another photograph of herself on Instagram, this time wearing a wig styled into a shoulder-length long bob. Making the piece even more fascinating, it boasted hot pink ombre highlights that added a touch of fun to Pineda's overall look. A third Instagram post shared in the summer of 2026 also revealed another cool wig in Pineda's collection. This time, she wore a long, shoulder-length bob with strong blonde ombre highlights that emphasized her gorgeous denim outfit.
Jasmine Pineda grew her hair out into a pixie cut
Even as Jasmine Pineda embraced some truly gorgeous wigs, she continued to style her natural hair. Following her decision to join the list of celebrities who became almost unrecognizable after shaving their heads, Pineda was able to grow her hair back out. As her locks slowly returned, Pineda styled them into something resembling a pixie cut.
The beauty of this look became extra clear in August 2026 when Pineda posted a meal kit promotional reel on Instagram. The reality star's ad featured several shots of her natural hair on occasions ranging from an outing with her daughter, Matilda, to time spent casually at home. Throughout the reel, Pineda styled her short locks in totally unique ways. While watching an outdoor children's show with Matilda, Pineda wore her pixie cut under a fun red baseball cap. Throughout her exercise routine and household activities, Pineda paired her short hair with some fun bandanas.
Pineda's post demonstrated her ability to combine her short hair with some vibrant style choices. At the end of the day, the TV personality discovered that there are tons of ways to style short hair. As other celebs have already established, you can even rock a ponytail with short hair. Pineda, meanwhile, has shown us all just how wonderful different types of headwear can look when combined with a cute pixie cut.
The reality star jumped on board the spray tan trend
Spray tanning has long been in style, and Jasmine Pineda knows it. The reality star has been keen to turn to the process to achieve a gorgeous glow — and she has not hesitated to show her followers how she gets that beautiful bronze look. In an Instagram reel shared by Pineda in June 2026, the television personality showed her followers exactly what the process looks like. The post included video snippets of Pineda and her partner, Matt Branistareanu, undergoing a professional spray tan in the comfort of their home.
In the caption of the aforementioned reel, Pineda expressed her admiration for the spray tan technician's hard work. "Desiree made everything effortless by explaining every step and giving us the best aftercare tips to make our tans last," the TV personality gushed. Pineda also applauded the quality of the overall makeover, writing, "The glow looks so natural, our skin feels incredibly hydrated, and the whole experience was honestly so relaxing."
Given the sad truth about tanning and skin cancer, Pineda's decision to embrace a healthier tanning alternative provided her followers with a positive example. Speaking to RTL Today, a physician referred to only as Dr. Meyer explained, "At this moment in time, it is a significantly safer alternative to sunbathing or sunbeds, as it doesn't involve U.V. radiation." In this instance, Pineda promoted a beauty procedure that's more prudent than other tanning trends.