90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Looks Completely Different Today

Jasmine Pineda has always considered herself to be pretty transparent — even when it comes to discussions about her body. As the former "90 Day Fiancé" star once put it in an interview with Swooon, "I don't have a problem [opening up] because I have no filter, and I just portray myself as it is." Because of this attitude, Pineda has been happy to fill her fans in regarding her physical transformation over the years. When her weight fluctuated during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pineda took to social media to tell her followers about how her appearance had changed.

In the caption of an Instagram Reel displaying photos of her weight fluctuations, Pineda described the way that she had gained weight during the pandemic — and lost it in the aftermath. "After gaining 22 pounds during the pandemic, it took me more than a year to set up my mind and get back on track," the reality star wrote. Although Pineda did say that she was happier after changing her lifestyle, she was also sure to mention that she was still happy at a larger size.

Indeed, for Pineda, the most significant aspect of her lifestyle change was improving her mental health — not her physical appearance. As she wrote in the same Instagram caption, "The most visible changes might be the physical ones, but the most important ones have been the ones I've made mentally, emotionally, and spiritually."