Harry & Meghan's Wish To Be 'Public Figures' Amid UK Return Reinforces Their Desire For Star Power
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left their roles as working royals in 2020, the couple wanted a break from the U.K. as well as, it seemed, the limelight. Six years later, Megxit is seemingly over as the Sussexes move back to the U.K. amid what appears to be a royal family truce. Apparently, though, this has inspired some confusion about how the couple intends to be viewed moving forward, and it hints that they may seek the spotlight more than we thought.
As the son of the King, Harry is a member of the royal family whether he takes on royal duties or not. As such, it will always be a struggle to avoid the public eye entirely. In a recent letter to government officials on behalf of King Charles III, the Lord Chamberlain wrote that regarding Harry and Meghan's return to the U.K., "their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," per the Daily Mail. This isn't misaligned with what most royal watchers surely expected, since Harry and Meghan have seemed adamant about maintaining control of their security and privacy.
Apparently, though, the couple wasn't too happy about this statement. According to the Telegraph, the Sussexes only found out about this letter an hour ahead of time and wished that they had been able to make a few changes. Most notably, they'd reportedly like to be considered "public figures," rather than "private citizens."
This confusion fuels questions about Harry and Meghan's intentions
Regardless of what language is used by whom, it's safe to assume that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be treated like public figures in the U.K. whether they like it or not. Everyone knows who they are, one way or another. Yet the apparent disagreement surrounding how they should be viewed points toward messiness and confusion around the couple's big move. As rumors continue to swirl about why Harry and Meghan really left the U.S., it's certainly interesting that they may be seeking a more public life in Harry's home country.
Chatter that Meghan will return to acting after moving to the U.K. was already hinting that she's eager for more star power. Their apparent disappointment at being thought of as "private citizens" is even more evidence that they want a life in the public eye. To many, this comes as a surprise, and King Charles may be included in that. After all, a desire for security and privacy was one of the leading factors in their choice to leave their roles as royals and head to the U.S. in the first place. Now, their rumored wishes to be viewed as public figures make the mystery surrounding this move even more interesting.