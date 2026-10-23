What To Watch On Hallmark This Weekend: A Beloved Hunk Shimmies Down The Chimney, Lori Loughlin Returns, & More

It may be beginning to look a lot like Halloween these days. On the Hallmark Channel, however, there's a different kind of holiday preparation happening. Yes, the Hallmark Channel's 2026 Countdown To Christmas kicked off last weekend. As always, this means the return of familiar faces, easygoing rom-coms, and of course, plenty of holiday spirit — even if it is technically still spooky season.

Last weekend provided Hallmark-lovers with three new Christmas movies to enjoy for many holiday seasons to come, and they'll get a fresh trifecta of festive flicks every weekend, with the final premiere on December 20. This weekend provides another merry movie marathon all day long from October 23 through October 25, and each day concludes with a premiere. From a Christmastime bowling competition to amnesia-ridden Advent and concluding with proof that Christmas wishes do come true (with an appearance from a longtime favorite Hallmark star), this weekend's lineup has something for everyone. Here's the Hallmark Channel weekend schedule, so you don't miss a second of seasonal cheer.