What To Watch On Hallmark This Weekend: A Beloved Hunk Shimmies Down The Chimney, Lori Loughlin Returns, & More
It may be beginning to look a lot like Halloween these days. On the Hallmark Channel, however, there's a different kind of holiday preparation happening. Yes, the Hallmark Channel's 2026 Countdown To Christmas kicked off last weekend. As always, this means the return of familiar faces, easygoing rom-coms, and of course, plenty of holiday spirit — even if it is technically still spooky season.
Last weekend provided Hallmark-lovers with three new Christmas movies to enjoy for many holiday seasons to come, and they'll get a fresh trifecta of festive flicks every weekend, with the final premiere on December 20. This weekend provides another merry movie marathon all day long from October 23 through October 25, and each day concludes with a premiere. From a Christmastime bowling competition to amnesia-ridden Advent and concluding with proof that Christmas wishes do come true (with an appearance from a longtime favorite Hallmark star), this weekend's lineup has something for everyone. Here's the Hallmark Channel weekend schedule, so you don't miss a second of seasonal cheer.
Friday, October 23
You can kick off the weekend by watching some of Hallmark Channel's best holiday movies of all time all day long on Friday. And, if both Christmas and bowling are right up your alley, then you'll strike gold with Friday's new premiere.
🎄12:00 AM: "Five More Minutes"
🎄2:00 AM: "She's Making a List"
🎄4:00 AM: "The Santa Summit"
🎄6:00 AM: "My Christmas Dream"
🎄8:00 AM: "Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen"
🎄10:00 AM: "Letters To Santa"
🎄12:00 PM: "Christmas Under Wraps"
🎄2:00 PM: "A Biltmore Christmas"
🎄4:00 PM: "Small Town Christmas"
🎄6:00 PM: "Snowbound for the Holidays"
🌟8:00 PM: "Winter Wonderlanes" (NEW MOVIE)
Audrey helps her grandmother sell their family's bowling alley by reviving the holiday tournament which brings memories, life decisions, and romantic feelings for her ex-boyfriend Jason. Stars Ashley Newbrough, Franco Lo Presti.
🎄10:00 PM: "A Veteran's Christmas"
Saturday, October 24
If "Falling for Vermont" happens to be one of your favorite Hallmark fall movies of all time, then Saturday's big premiere could be your new go-to Christmas flick. It's got romance and memory loss — this time, Christmas-style. You can enjoy a double feature of Friday and Saturday's premieres starting at 6 p.m.
🎄12:00 AM: "Christmas On Call"
🎄2:00 AM: "A Make or Break Holiday"
🎄4:00 AM: "Happy Howlidays"
🎄6:00 AM: "An Ice Palace Romance"
🎄8:00 AM: "Christmas Under Construction"
🎄10:00 AM: "A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love"
🎄12:00 PM: "Christmas with Holly"
🎄2:00 PM: "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year"
🎄4:00 PM: "Single on the 25th"
🌟6:00 PM: "Winter Wonderlanes" (NEW MOVIE)
🌟8:00 PM: "Forgotten Holiday" (NEW MOVIE)
After an accident leading to sudden memory loss, Kathryn must "redate" her boyfriend of one year, Rob, in an effort to get his memories back and remind him of his love of Christmas. Stars Janel Parrish, Daniel Lissing.
🎄10:00 PM: "Mr. & Mrs. Christmas"
Sunday, October 25
Sunday marks a monumental moment for the Hallmark Channel, as veteran leading lady Lori Loughlin stars in her first Hallmark Christmas movie since 2018. Loughlin recently made her Hallmark comeback, starring in the newest "Garage Sale Mysteries" movie, "Murder Takes the Stage." She also returned to the network's hit series "When Calls the Heart," reprising the role of Abigail Stanton after her hiatus, and she plans to return for the upcoming 14th season as well. In her new Christmas flick, Loughlin's character makes a wish that comes true, and for her fans, their wish to see her back on their screens is coming true, too.
🎄12:00 AM: "Christmas by Starlight"
🎄2:00 AM: "Three Wise Men and a Baby"
🎄4:00 AM: "Three Wiser Men and a Boy"
🎄6:00 AM: "The Nine Lives of Christmas"
🎄8:00 AM: "Melt My Heart This Christmas"
🎄10:00 AM: "One Royal Holiday"
🎄12:00 PM: "A Royal Christmas"
🎄2:00 PM: "You, Me & The Christmas Trees"
🎄4:00 PM: "A Christmas Carousel"
🌟6:00 PM: "Forgotten Holiday" (NEW MOVIE)
🌟8:00 PM: "What If Christmas" (NEW MOVIE)
Erin wishes for a life as a fashion designer. It comes true, but at a cost — she never married her husband, Adam, and lives a lonely life at the top. Stars Lori Loughlin, Tom Cavanagh.
🎄10:00 PM: "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story"