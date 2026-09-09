Lori Loughlin Is 'Thrilled' To Be Making A Hallmark Comeback Amid Divorce
A former "When Calls the Heart" star is moving back to Hope Valley — and that's just one part of her hopeful next chapter. Lori Loughlin has been proving that happiness is the best revenge after filing for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli. She's taking things a step further in this next phase of life: she's heading back to the Hallmark Channel. After becoming one of the beloved network's favorite leading ladies, Lori Loughlin left the Hallmark Channel in 2019 when she and Giannulli found themselves in the midst of the infamous college admissions scandal. This included leaving behind her character Abigail on the long-running series "When Calls the Heart."
Now, Loughlin is returning to the channel she used to call home as Abigail and more. "She is back at Hallmark working happily," an insider told Page Six, noting, "She is returning to 'When Calls the Heart' and is taping episodes now. ... She also has a 'Garage Sale Mystery' movie airing on Hallmark on Sept. 17 along with a holiday movie." Surely fans are going to be happy to see Loughlin's familiar face on "When Calls the Heart," as well as during the channel's popular holiday season lineup. As for Loughlin, the source said, "She is thrilled to be back working."
Lori Loughlin is clearly excited about what's ahead
On September 4, 2026, Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after nearly 30 years of marriage. The former couple separated a year prior. A source told Page Six that these days, "She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself." It's clear, though, that she's ready to open up to the world in other ways. Lori Loughlin recently shined in a cheeky return to Instagram, which she followed up with a post showing her enjoying life with the caption, "Here's to things working out." A return to work and to the spotlight might be the start of things working out for the star.
At the premiere of the "When Calls the Heart" prequel series, "Hope Valley 1874," Loughlin spoke to PauseRewind about returning to the series after a years-long hiatus. "It was very emotional," she said (via Komo News). "First of all the cast is like my family, and it was just so special to come back to the show. To go back to that set is going to be amazing, I love where we shoot and I'm over the moon, I'm so happy." Loughlin added, "I would just like to say to the fans, thank you for your support over the years, it really means a lot. And thank you for championing my coming back because they heard you and I appreciate that." She will appear in the series' 14th season, which is set to premiere in 2027.