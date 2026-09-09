Lori Loughlin Is 'Thrilled' To Be Making A Hallmark Comeback Amid Divorce

On September 4, 2026, Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after nearly 30 years of marriage. The former couple separated a year prior. A source told Page Six that these days, "She has been keeping everything with the divorce close to herself." It's clear, though, that she's ready to open up to the world in other ways. Lori Loughlin recently shined in a cheeky return to Instagram, which she followed up with a post showing her enjoying life with the caption, "Here's to things working out." A return to work and to the spotlight might be the start of things working out for the star.

At the premiere of the "When Calls the Heart" prequel series, "Hope Valley 1874," Loughlin spoke to PauseRewind about returning to the series after a years-long hiatus. "It was very emotional," she said (via Komo News). "First of all the cast is like my family, and it was just so special to come back to the show. To go back to that set is going to be amazing, I love where we shoot and I'm over the moon, I'm so happy." Loughlin added, "I would just like to say to the fans, thank you for your support over the years, it really means a lot. And thank you for championing my coming back because they heard you and I appreciate that." She will appear in the series' 14th season, which is set to premiere in 2027.